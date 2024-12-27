Fife woman admits supplying ketamine to teenager who died next day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife woman admits supplying ketamine to teenager who died next day

A sheriff warned drug buyers: “You don’t know what’s in them and those who supply them don’t care.”

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Safia Omar
Safia Omar.

A Fife woman sold ketamine to a teenager who died shortly after taking the drug.

The young male had arranged to buy the substance via Snapchat.

Drug-dealer Safia Omar, 22, of Craigbeath Court, Cowdenbeath, met the youth outside a local shop after he ordered the drugs on his phone.

Omar, who did not know the deceased, avoided a jail sentence when she appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The presiding sheriff said the case was a warning to all those buying drugs saying: “You don’t know what’s in them and those who supply them don’t care.”

Omar admitted that on August 31 last year at Leuchatsbeath Drive, Cowdenbeath, she was concerned in the supply of ketamine.

Died after taking drugs

Depute fiscal Annie Henderson said the teenager was picked up by his cousin in his car and they spent a few hours going around the Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly area.

The teenager said he was going to buy ketamine via Snapchat.

He made arrangements to pick up the drugs in the street outside a shop, where Omar appeared.

She came to the passenger’s side of the vehicle and handed over the drugs.

The teenager snorted the white powder from his knuckles and was then driven home.

The depute said the young man “passed away on 1st September”.

No further details of the youth were given in court.

Sheriff puts crime in context

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon started his submission by pointing out: “The charge is supplying a £20 bag of a category B drug.”

At that point, Sheriff Lindsay Foulis interrupted to say: “Yes that’s what she’s charged with. I know it’s not culpable homicide.

“However, this is an attempt to say, ‘Ach well, it’s a category B drug, she’s only 22 and was 20 at the time.

“So, you know, it’s not really that bad’.

“What I’m doing is putting it in context – as a consequence of the supply of drugs, an 18-year-old has lost his life.

“That’s the problem of being involved in the supply of illicit substances.

“You don’t know what’s in them and those who supply them don’t care.

“As a result, this is what can happen.”

Sentencing

The sheriff noted from a social work report Omar had admitted she had agreed to store drugs in her home.

Mr Sneddon said: “She does not try to minimise what has happened.

“She’s a person who works and she’s not unintelligent.

“It’s fair to say she feels responsible for more than what she’s been charged with.

“She’s under no illusion of the sentence the court can impose on her.”

The sheriff told the first offender: “If you’re in the drugs chain, you’ve no idea what you’re passing on and there can be tragic results.

“In this case, the life an 18-year-old has been cut short.”

The sheriff imposed a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Raheel Bajwa
Long list of restrictions imposed on high-risk Dundee TikTok predator
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline driver caught SIXTEEN times over cocaine limit
Ben Kelbie
Arbroath knifepoint shop raider jailed for breaking into flat
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Spinal tap and binman trapped
HMP Polmont
More prison time for Arbroath dine-and-dash drug dealer for latest crime
Cup of tomato soup
Prisoner rushed to hospital after soup-flinging fight in HMP Perth
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Stealing since 1992 and all just a laugh
Sharky's Bar. Montrose
Drunk pub-goer punched windscreen of passing car in Montrose after being refused service
Kevin Nicoll
Police told to retrieve air rifle tossed by council worker in Cowdenbeath more than…
Paula Doyle. Image: Facebook
Sneezing Perth driver left behind bag of cocaine when she abandoned crashed car