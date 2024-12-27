What does Carnoustie’s Dibble Tree look like a year after being struck by Storm Gerrit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What does Carnoustie’s Dibble Tree look like a year after being struck by Storm Gerrit?

The symbolic willow tree was badly damaged at the end of 2023 - with fears it might be lost forever.

By Graham Brown
The scene after Storm Gerrit struck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The scene after Storm Gerrit struck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A living link to the origins of Carnoustie continues to thrive – a year from the day it was feared lost forever.

As Storm Gerrit blasted Angus and the east coast of Scotland on December 27 2023, the Angus town’s Dibble Tree stood in its destructive path.

The broad willow had been a symbol of Carnoustie from the day it took root 226 years earlier.

Local legend has it the willow sprouted when town founder Tammas Louson stuck his wooden dibble in ground he bought ‘for a song’ between East Haven and Barry.

Carnoustie Dibble Tree.
The Dibble Tree in its former glory. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And over the following two centuries the community grew around it.

The Dibble Tree even survived a lightning strike in the 19th century. It split the trunk almost to its roots.

But though the tree rose again, there were real fears it had met its end at the hand of Mother Nature last year.

Famous tree pollarded after Storm Gerrit damage

In January, tree surgeons took their chainsaws to its broken limbs.

Gerrit’s ferocity left only the main trunk standing.

However, a prediction the Dibble Tree would reveal itself to be a hardy specimen has proved correct.

At the scene of last year’s disaster, tree surgeon Jan Coggins said the Dibble’s middle was badly decayed.

But his confidence the willow would re-grow was well founded.

Carnoustie Dibble Tree
How the legendary Dibble Tree looked earlier this summer. Image: Colourful Carnoustie

While its new growth is more a tuft than a glorious array of broad branches, locals are delighted it has survived.

The brush with disaster has also helped propagate the Dibble story – literally – for future generations.

Colourful Carnoustie organised for cuttings from the tree to be sold locally during the summer.

“The Dibble has sprouted amazingly and we updated the sign beside the tree,” he said.

Carnoustie Dibble Tree
A sign at the Dibble Tree has been altered to include Storm Gerrit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Wee dibbles were very popular and the money raised went to Carnoustie Church and, at gala day, to Colourful Carnoustie.

“I planted a ring of them behind the Lowson memorial bench in the Rest Garden and three others in an area near Westhaven.”

It seems Storm Gerrit may have been an ill wind after all.

