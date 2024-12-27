Meet the Tayside YouTubers keeping Scottish country dancing alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Tayside YouTubers keeping Scottish country dancing alive

The Tay Dancers' YouTube channel has followers in more than 50 countries.

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people in kilts and formal dresses standing around crocheted Christmas tree
The Tay Dancers are toasting 10 years on YouTube. Image: Supplied

Scottish country dancing may not be the fixture it once was in schools and village halls.

But thanks to these local enthusiasts, it’s still alive and kicking on YouTube and around the world.

The Tay Dancers are a group of friends from Perthshire, Dundee and Angus who joined forces in December 2014 to record some of their moves.

Ten years on, they have performed around 250 dances and gained a growing global audience.

The Tay Dancers YouTube channel has followers in more than 50 countries and their videos have racked up around 400,000 views.

Spokeswoman Irene Geoghegan says the team are looking forward to their next decade.

Screengrab of a group of eight people in kilts and tartan sashes doing a Scottish country dance
The dancers record another tutorial. Image: Tay Dancers/YouTube.

“When we started, we thought we’d have some fun, and a bit of a laugh, and maybe get to help some people as well,” she said.

“And then we started getting all these hits around the world, and people asking ‘could you do this dance please’.

“Sometimes we’ll go out to dances now and people will say ‘Oh are you one of the Tay Dancers?’.”

Tay Dancers YouTube moves bringing joy to wider audience

There’s a core team of eight, who gather at Birkhill Millennium Hall every month, plus Irene’s husband Tom, who films, edits and uploads the dances.

Tom and Irene Geoghegan seated on sofa
Tom and Irene.

The aim was to perform and record Scottish country dances that appeared on dance programmes, but only had written instructions online.

This would give dancers a chance to visualise the moves before going to events.

Ten years, and 250 YouTube dances on, the Tay Dancers are still finding new material.

And they celebrated the anniversary with three new dance recordings – Ten Years On, Celebration Reel and Frisky Ten Years.

Group of people in kilts and tartan sashes dancing in a circle
The group are not planning to slow down any time soon. Image: Tay Dancers/YouTube.

Irene says it’s particularly useful now that fewer youngsters are learning Scottish country dancing in schools.

And she says older dancers also find the videos helpful if it’s been a while since they danced and their memories are a little rusty.

“It’s very difficult to get younger people into Scottish country dancing now. So hopefully we can show them that it’s not just for old folk,” she said.

“It’s a great activity to improve physical and mental health, and it’s very sociable.”

The Tay Dancers’ videos can be viewed on YouTube and the Scottish Dancing Dictionary website.

Conversation