Abuser accused Perth Prison officer of sleeping with inmates

An abuser accused his partner of sleeping with inmates while she worked at Perth Prison.

Scott Borthwick admitted making allegations of infidelity during a cruel six-month campaign against the woman.

The 48-year-old monitored her whereabouts, criticised her clothes and bombarded her with unwanted calls.

He was ordered to complete unpaid work and was placed under supervision after pleading guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prison problem

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained Borthwick and his victim met in 2015 and began an on-off relationship.

The woman later got a job in HMP Perth in late 2020, but was subjected to remarks about her work by Borthwick.

Mr Craib said: “The accused was not keen on the complainer working at HMP Perth.”

While the couple were in a waiting area at PRI on one occasion, Borthwick told her she only wore skinny jeans because she wanted all the men to like her.

He called her a “slag” and accused her of sleeping with other prisoner officers and even prisoners.

On another occasion, Borthwick bombarded the woman with calls including 21 in a four hour window.

Another time, he took a parcel containing a dress that the woman was waiting for, while she was elsewhere.

Ashamed

Borthwick, of Viewfield Road in West Calder, West Lothian, pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his victim between November 2019 and April 2020.

At an address in east Perthshire and elsewhere, he continually monitored the woman’s whereabouts, accused her of being unfaithful and called her derogatory names.

He took a parcel addressed to her and repeatedly contacted her by phone and text.

Borthwick returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having met with social workers since tendering his plea.

The dad-of-two’s solicitor Alexandra Short said: “He’s ashamed of his behaviour.”

Community payback order

Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Borthwick to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and made a non-harassment order protecting the first offender’s victim for two years.

The sheriff also placed Borthwick under supervision for a year and ordered he complete a special programme.

Sheriff Murray said: “You have no previous convictions, it was five years ago and you’ve not been before the court since.

“Nonetheless, it’s a serious offence.”

