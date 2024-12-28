Abuser accused Perth Prison officer of sleeping with inmates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Abuser accused Perth Prison officer of sleeping with inmates

Scott Borthwick admitted making allegations of infidelity during a cruel six-month campaign against the woman.

By Ross Gardiner
Scott Borthwick appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
An abuser accused his partner of sleeping with inmates while she worked at Perth Prison.

The 48-year-old monitored her whereabouts, criticised her clothes and bombarded her with unwanted calls.

He was ordered to complete unpaid work and was placed under supervision after pleading guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prison problem

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained Borthwick and his victim met in 2015 and began an on-off relationship.

The woman later got a job in HMP Perth in late 2020, but was subjected to remarks about her work by Borthwick.

Perth prison
Borthwick’s victim worked at Perth Prison

Mr Craib said: “The accused was not keen on the complainer working at HMP Perth.”

While the couple were in a waiting area at PRI on one occasion, Borthwick told her she only wore skinny jeans because she wanted all the men to like her.

He called her a “slag” and accused her of sleeping with other prisoner officers and even prisoners.

On another occasion, Borthwick bombarded the woman with calls including 21 in a four hour window.

Another time, he took a parcel containing a dress that the woman was waiting for, while she was elsewhere.

Ashamed

Borthwick, of Viewfield Road in West Calder, West Lothian, pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his victim between November 2019 and April 2020.

At an address in east Perthshire and elsewhere, he continually monitored the woman’s whereabouts, accused her of being unfaithful and called her derogatory names.

He took a parcel addressed to her and repeatedly contacted her by phone and text.

Borthwick returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having met with social workers since tendering his plea.

The dad-of-two’s solicitor Alexandra Short said: “He’s ashamed of his behaviour.”

Community payback order

Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Borthwick to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and made a non-harassment order protecting the first offender’s victim for two years.

The sheriff also placed Borthwick under supervision for a year and ordered he complete a special programme.

Sheriff Murray said: “You have no previous convictions, it was five years ago and you’ve not been before the court since.

“Nonetheless, it’s a serious offence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

