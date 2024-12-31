Tuesday court round-up — ‘Spiked drink assaults’ and Christmas crimes

A female police officer was punched in the face by a drunk lout just minutes after he was taken home in a police van.

Ryan Mitchell claimed he had been spiked on the night he committed two assaults against officers.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how a member of the public flagged down police on Seagate in the early hours of July 28 2024 and asked them to speak with a visibly drunk Mitchell.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said Mitchell was causing “annoyance” and a decision was made to have him taken home in a police van.

She said: “Whilst waiting, the accused was agitated and told to calm down.

“The accused threw a punch at a police constable. It did not land and the accused was handcuffed.”

However, his violence escalated and he was told he would be reported to the Crown Office.

Mrs Mackenzie added: “At around 1.05am on the same date, police were flagged down by a member of the public stating the accused was presenting in an aggressive manner to another member of the public.

“It was again noted he was visibly intoxicated and struggling to communicate.

“He said ‘f*** it’ and punched PC Lucinda Smart to the face, causing slight reddening.”

Mitchell, of Church Street, Broughty Ferry, pled guilty to trying to punch PC David Murray on Seagate and punching PC Smart to her injury on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, on July 28.

The unemployed first offender opted to plead guilty without legal representation.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “I was very intoxicated. I would like to apologise for my actions and will make sure it won’t happen again.”

When asked how he became so drunk, Mitchell, who chuckled during his answer, said: “I don’t know. Maybe mixing drinks and drank too much?”

“There’s no evidence to prove this but I believe I was spiked. I was definitely not myself that night.”

Sheriff Carmichael said: “There may well be a background of a spiked drink but you can’t go around punching police officers.

“I am satisfied this is out of character and you are genuinely sorry.”

Mitchell was fined £200.

Murder trial set

Four people are to stand trial charged with the murder of a man in his own home in Dundee. Barry Murray, 44, Scott Henderson, 40, Brian Millar, 28, and Carri Jane Stewart, 43, are accused of attacking Steven Hutton at the flat in the city’s Charleston area on March 30 2024.

Christmas Day assault

A Fife thug has admitted launching a sustained assault on his pregnant partner on Christmas Day.

Alexander Fisher appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and pled guilty to three offences.

The 44-year-old, listed in court papers as being of no fixed abode, admitted that on December 17 he vandalised his partner’s phone by throwing it and breaking it at an address in Dysart.

On December 25, while subject to three bail orders, he attacked the woman in another property in Dysart, shouting at her, pointing in her face and seizing her by the hair, pulling her to the ground by it.

Fisher then put the woman in a headlock and pulled her by the body.

He admitted breaching bail conditions not to contact the woman between December 25 and 29.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said: “Clearly (the assault) is serious. There’s no injury libelled.

“The bulk of his previous convictions relate to offences of dishonesty. He doesn’t seem to have anything on his record for violence.

“By and large, he’s been keeping himself out of trouble.”

Sheriff Mark Allan ordered background reports and deferred sentencing until January 30.

Knife robbery

A man with an attempted murder conviction who carried out a terrifying armed robbery in Arbroath is back behind bars. Brian McKay, 38, produced a kitchen knife and told staff at the Co-op on Mayfield Terrace: “I don’t want to hurt anybody”, then made off with bottles of alcohol.

Hospital disgrace

A Kirkcaldy man has admitted spitting on another person in Victoria Hospital on December 28.

Gareth Welch appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assaulting a male by spitting on his body and attempting to strike him on the body.

Twice in December he had been released by the court on bail for other matters.

Solicitor Dewar Spence explained Welch is currently subject to a structured deferred sentence.

“The offences seem to come after a drug-induced coma after he was taken to hospital.

“He’s described himself as an alcoholic. Now, he appears to be changing.”

Sheriff Mark Allan deferred sentencing on the 38-year-old, of Cairns Street East in Kirkcaldy, until January 21.

The round-up will be back on Monday January 6.