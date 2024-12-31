Tuesday court round-up — ‘Spiked drink assaults’ and Christmas crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — ‘Spiked drink assaults’ and Christmas crimes

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A female police officer was punched in the face by a drunk lout just minutes after he was taken home in a police van.

Ryan Mitchell claimed he had been spiked on the night he committed two assaults against officers.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how a member of the public flagged down police on Seagate in the early hours of July 28 2024 and asked them to speak with a visibly drunk Mitchell.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said Mitchell was causing “annoyance” and a decision was made to have him taken home in a police van.

She said: “Whilst waiting, the accused was agitated and told to calm down.

“The accused threw a punch at a police constable. It did not land and the accused was handcuffed.”

Ryan Mitchell. Image: Facebook

However, his violence escalated and he was told he would be reported to the Crown Office.

Mrs Mackenzie added: “At around 1.05am on the same date, police were flagged down by a member of the public stating the accused was presenting in an aggressive manner to another member of the public.

“It was again noted he was visibly intoxicated and struggling to communicate.

“He said ‘f*** it’ and punched PC Lucinda Smart to the face, causing slight reddening.”

Mitchell, of Church Street, Broughty Ferry, pled guilty to trying to punch PC David Murray on Seagate and punching PC Smart to her injury on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, on July 28.

The unemployed first offender opted to plead guilty without legal representation.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “I was very intoxicated. I would like to apologise for my actions and will make sure it won’t happen again.”

When asked how he became so drunk, Mitchell, who chuckled during his answer, said: “I don’t know. Maybe mixing drinks and drank too much?”

“There’s no evidence to prove this but I believe I was spiked. I was definitely not myself that night.”

Sheriff Carmichael said: “There may well be a background of a spiked drink but you can’t go around punching police officers.

“I am satisfied this is out of character and you are genuinely sorry.”

Mitchell was fined £200.

Murder trial set

Four people are to stand trial charged with the murder of a man in his own home in Dundee. Barry Murray, 44, Scott Henderson, 40, Brian Millar, 28, and Carri Jane Stewart, 43, are accused of attacking Steven Hutton at the flat in the city’s Charleston area on March 30 2024.

Steven Hutton, alleged murder victim
Steven Hutton was allegedly murdered in Charleston.

Christmas Day assault

A Fife thug has admitted launching a sustained assault on his pregnant partner on Christmas Day.

Alexander Fisher appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and pled guilty to three offences.

The 44-year-old, listed in court papers as being of no fixed abode, admitted that on December 17 he vandalised his partner’s phone by throwing it and breaking it at an address in Dysart.

On December 25, while subject to three bail orders, he attacked the woman in another property in Dysart, shouting  at her, pointing in her face and seizing her by the hair, pulling her to the ground by it.

Fisher then put the woman in a headlock and pulled her by the body.

He admitted breaching bail conditions not to contact the woman between December 25 and 29.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said: “Clearly (the assault) is serious. There’s no injury libelled.

“The bulk of his previous convictions relate to offences of dishonesty. He doesn’t seem to have anything on his record for violence.

“By and large, he’s been keeping himself out of trouble.”

Sheriff Mark Allan ordered background reports and deferred sentencing until January 30.

Knife robbery

A man with an attempted murder conviction who carried out a terrifying armed robbery in Arbroath is back behind bars. Brian McKay, 38,  produced a kitchen knife and told staff at the Co-op on Mayfield Terrace: “I don’t want to hurt anybody”, then made off with bottles of alcohol.

Brian McKay
Brian McKay. Image: Facebook

Hospital disgrace

A Kirkcaldy man has admitted spitting on another person in Victoria Hospital on December 28.

Gareth Welch appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assaulting a male by spitting on his body and attempting to strike him on the body.

Twice in December he had been released by the court on bail for other matters.

Solicitor Dewar Spence explained Welch is currently subject to a structured deferred sentence.

“The offences seem to come after a drug-induced coma after he was taken to hospital.

“He’s described himself as an alcoholic. Now, he appears to be changing.”

Sheriff Mark Allan deferred sentencing on the 38-year-old, of Cairns Street East in Kirkcaldy, until January 21.

The round-up will be back on Monday January 6.

