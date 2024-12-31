Lorry jackknifes as crash shuts Standing Stane Road near Leven

Emergency services have arrived at the Standing Stane Road near Leven due to a crash.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called just after 1pm to the A915 road, which links Leven and Kirkcaldy.

The collision is reported to have taken place near the Wellsgreen Driving Range.

The road is thought to have closed after a lorry jackknifed in the incident.

It is not known what caused the incident and if there are any injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We received a call at 1.07pm about an incident on the A915 Standing Stane Road.

“We currently have three appliances at the scene.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

