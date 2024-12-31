Police appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from Fife

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 16-year-old from Fife.

Tia Walker was last seen on High Street in Freuchie at around 12.15pm on Monday.

She is described as 5ft 4ins in height, medium build, with light hair tied up that has been shaved at the front.

She was wearing black leggings, a black top, a brown fluffy jacket and white trainers.

Tia has links to Dunfermline, Kilmarnock and Edinburgh.

Sergeant Andy Kirk said: “We would appeal for anyone who is aware of Tia’s whereabouts, or has any information, to please call police.

“We are also reaching out to Tia herself to get in touch and let us know she is safe and well.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1701 of December 30.”