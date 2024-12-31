Dunfermline cafe owner left ‘shocked and vulnerable’ after racist abuse from teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Dunfermline cafe owner left ‘shocked and vulnerable’ after racist abuse from teenager

The boy made racist gestures at Jiordia Wragg after being removed from her cafe.

By Ellidh Aitken
Jiordia Wragg
Jiordia Wragg. Image: Supplied

A Dunfermline cafe owner was left feeling “shocked and vulnerable” after receiving racist abuse from a teenager while at work.

Jiordia Wragg, who opened Plaza Real on Douglas Street earlier this year, said she removed the boy from the cafe after he came behind the counter on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who was working with her mother-in-law and another staff member, feared he could cause damage or steal knives stored in the area.

However, once outside he aimed a racist gesture at her before also making a derogatory remark.

Dunfermline cafe owner felt ‘shocked and vulnerable’ after racist abuse from teen

Jiordia told The Courier: “The boy has actually come back since and I think he is doing it for fun.

“I didn’t know what to do at the time, I was annoyed at him coming into the shop and behind the counter.

“I was feeling shocked and vulnerable.

“I don’t know what he was going to do when he came in but he looked smug and he was halfway into the back of the cafe when I turned him away.

“I don’t know if he wanted to destroy or chuck things all over the floor, my first thought was the knives I have lying around.

“Then when he was outside the cafe he pulled his eyes at me and ran off.

“A man then got him and told him to apologise.

“He said ‘I apologise’ but it wasn’t sincere.

“The man then heard him call me a ****.”

‘Growing up I was able to ignore these things but I can’t ignore it now’

Jiordia, who was born in the Philipines but grew up in Kirkcaldy, says she has experienced racist abuse before and that she notices it more now she is an adult.

She said: “I was shocked but also I don’t feel shocked about it.

“It has happened before, not in the cafe – but it has happened.

“It seems that some people think it is acceptable.

“When I was in high school I had a racist nickname but I didn’t think anything of it at the time.

“I know now it is not acceptable to mimic people who look a certain way.

“This boy thought everything was funny.

“It all happened so quick I find it hard to remember what happened, because of the adrenaline.

“My mother-in-law said he tried to come back on Monday.

“I think for them they are just trying to disrupt a small business but this is all we have, if we had to replace things then we would have to sacrifice something else.

“Growing up I was able to ignore these things but I can’t ignore it now.”

Plaza Real in Dunfermline. Image: Supplied

Jiordia says she could not believe the support she received after posting about the incident on Facebook.

She said: “I am amazed at the amount of support I was given, I wasn’t expecting it at all, even support from other businesses.

“I don’t usually get a lot of support from local businesses but businesses as far away as Lanzarote were commenting on my post.

“I didn’t have enough time to respond to everyone on social media but it was really nice to see and people were on the same page.

“What this boy was doing is intimidating people; if you are a woman alone with a bunch of teenage boys then there is not much you can do.

“It ruins your day when something like that happens and makes you not want to do anything.

“It is then like you are always on guard looking at who is coming into the cafe, especially when you are on your own.”

Jiordia says the cafe, which serves only gluten-free items, has been busy with visitors travelling from as far as Inverness and Devon to try her cakes since it opened in July.

Police investigate hate crime incident at Dunfermline cafe

Police are investigating the incident and it is being treated as a hate crime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Sunday, December 29, 2024 we received a report of racial abuse at a premises in Douglas Street, Dunfermline.

“This is being treated as a hate crime and extensive enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Fife

Tia Walker is missing from Freuchie. Image: Police Scotland
Police appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from Fife
A915 Standing Stane Road
Lorry jackknifes as crash shuts Standing Stane Road near Leven
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
7 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…
Luke Littler celebrates with the trophy after victory in the final against Luke Humphries during the 2024 BetMGM Premier League play-off at The O2, London. on Thursday May 23, 2024.
Luke Littler removed from Fife darts event
Stewart Malcolm from Kelty received an MBE
Royal proclamation for state trumpeter as Fifer Stewart Malcolm awarded MBE
Heavy rain has caused flooding on several roads. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hogmanay weather: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Missing Fife man, Robb Hall, traced safe and well.
Missing Fife man, 57, from Springfield near Cupar found safe and well
Gillian Duncan, founder of East Neuk First Responders.
East Neuk First Responder Gillian Duncan dedicates MBE to the community
How the extension to St Andrews Holiday Park would look
St Andrews Holiday Park expansion plan withdrawn amid community backlash
Elie in North East Fife
Fife short-term lets control areas not recommended despite calls for robust action
4

Conversation