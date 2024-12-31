Best pictures from Strathmore JAC Hogmanay tractor run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus & The Mearns

Best pictures from Strathmore JAC Hogmanay tractor run

The young farmers' event raised money for Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.

Strathmore JAC host a Hogmanay Tractor Run in aid of Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Strathmore JAC host a Hogmanay Tractor Run in aid of Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Strathmore JAC members hauled themselves towards 2025 with a fundraising tractor trip for a good cause.

The young farmers gathered at Piperdam Leisure Resort on Tuesday afternoon to set off in their convoy of decked-out machines.

They delighted folk in Newtyle, Meigle, Alyth and Blairgowrie where they passed through, finishing at East of Scotland Farmers in Coupar Angus.

Funds from the event will go to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/strathmorejacairambulance

The Hogmanay outing rounded off a trio of festive tractor runs in Angus.

Forfar JAC staged their annual event on Christmas Eve, and another was organised by three pals on Friday to raise funds for Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Our photographer, Steve MacDougall headed out to catch up with the Strathmore JAC convoy.

John Mclean (volunteer with SCAA) and mascot Nevis. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tom Hellier and Jess Strachan put the finishing touches on their Christmas tree tractor. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Graham Alexander with daughter Holly (aged 7). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craig Caird and Ailsa Appleton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Elaine Brown and son David Brown (aged 6). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ross Jamieson and Fraser Reid with ”Farmer Santa”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Katie Whyte alongside friend Lesley Long and her son Ruairidh who loves tractors! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some of the organisers and representatives from SCAA. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Time for a catch up before the run. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tractors line up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
And they’re off.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Farmer Santa points the way! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
There’s even a minion on board! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In convoy! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tractors of all sizes take part. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Plenty of tinsel and lights on show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sparkling in red! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A Christmas tree joins the parade! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Off they go! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Conversation