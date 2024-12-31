Best pictures from Strathmore JAC Hogmanay tractor run

Strathmore JAC members hauled themselves towards 2025 with a fundraising tractor trip for a good cause.

The young farmers gathered at Piperdam Leisure Resort on Tuesday afternoon to set off in their convoy of decked-out machines.

They delighted folk in Newtyle, Meigle, Alyth and Blairgowrie where they passed through, finishing at East of Scotland Farmers in Coupar Angus.

Funds from the event will go to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/strathmorejacairambulance

The Hogmanay outing rounded off a trio of festive tractor runs in Angus.

Forfar JAC staged their annual event on Christmas Eve, and another was organised by three pals on Friday to raise funds for Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Our photographer, Steve MacDougall headed out to catch up with the Strathmore JAC convoy.