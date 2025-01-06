Murder bid motorist fled to Fife after driving over wife

A motorist fled to Fife after carrying out a horrific murder bid on his wife after she left him.

William Budge drove his vehicle straight at Sandra Budge, collided with her and then returned to drive over the stricken victim again.

First offender Budge later drove to Fife, where his abandoned car was found in Dunfermline.

At the High Court, Budge, 62, formerly of Silverknowes Gardens, Edinburgh, admitted assaulting his spouse on April 14 last year to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of her life.

He admitted attempting to murder her when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

During the attack he seized her by the body, tried to take her mobile phone and repeatedly attempted to force her into his car, before driving directly at her, striking her, knocking her to the ground and driving over her.

He drove away but returned to where she lay on the ground and drove the car over her again at Muirhouse Parkway, in Edinburgh.

Budge also pled guilty to assaulting his wife on a previous occasion between April 2016 and April the following year, when he put his hands around her throat.

He also admitted pursuing a course of abusive behaviour towards her between April 2019 and April last year when he shouted and swore at her, called her names, prodded her on the head with his fingers, pushed her onto a bed and subjected her to excessive text messages and calls.

Murder bid

Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan told the court that in March last year the victim left her husband of 33 years, with whom she had two children.

On the day of the murder bid she parked her car at a parking space near to her new flat but Budge pulled up behind her vehicle.

The prosecutor said: “She got out of her car and the accused took hold of her and tried to force her into his car.

“He also tried to take her mobile telephone from her.”

A relative of the victim arrived and began shouting at Budge who said: “She’s f***ing embarrassed me.”

The prosecutor said: “The accused then got back into his car and drove it onto the grass verge, straight at the complainer.

“It collided with her. The accused continued driving and she was lifted onto the bonnet before falling off onto the grass.”

“The offside wheels of the car drove over the complainer and the accused continued to drive over the grass and onto the main road.

“The accused turned his car on the main road and drove back onto the grass and over the complainer again.”

Horrific injuries

The relative went to the aid of the motionless victim after she was struck the first time and had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit when Budge returned.

He drove off and police and paramedics attended.

The unconscious woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with damage to her lungs and liver, internal bleeding, rib and ankle fractures and other injuries.

She remained there for more than two months, then was transferred to another hospital for rehabilitation.

‘Bitter regret’

Police found Budge’s car at a car park at an Asda store in Dunfermline.

They had already issued an appeal for help tracing the then-missing man.

On the day after the attempted murder officers in Glasgow rescued him from the River Clyde and he was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and later arrested.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC said: “He deeply and bitterly regrets his actions, the injury he has caused and the consequences for his former wife and for all the people who have been affected by what has happened here.”

The judge, Lord Lake, told Budge it was “an extremely serious offence” and deferred sentencing for the preparation of a background report.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.