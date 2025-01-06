Murder bid motorist fled to Fife after driving over wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Murder bid motorist fled to Fife after driving over wife

William Budge ditched his car at a supermarket in Dunfermline.

By Dave Finlay
William Budge
William Budge. Image: Police Scotland

A motorist fled to Fife after carrying out a horrific murder bid on his wife after she left him.

William Budge drove his vehicle straight at Sandra Budge, collided with her and then returned to drive over the stricken victim again.

First offender Budge later drove to Fife, where his abandoned car was found in Dunfermline.

At the High Court, Budge, 62, formerly of Silverknowes Gardens, Edinburgh, admitted assaulting his spouse on April 14 last year to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of her life.

He admitted attempting to murder her when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

During the attack he seized her by the body, tried to take her mobile phone and repeatedly attempted to force her into his car, before driving directly at her, striking her, knocking her to the ground and driving over her.

He drove away but returned to where she lay on the ground and drove the car over her again at Muirhouse Parkway, in Edinburgh.

Budge also pled guilty to assaulting his wife on a previous occasion between April 2016 and April the following year, when he put his hands around her throat.

He also admitted pursuing a course of abusive behaviour towards her between April 2019 and April last year when he shouted and swore at her, called her names, prodded her on the head with his fingers, pushed her onto a bed and subjected her to excessive text messages and calls.

Murder bid

Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan told the court that in March last year the victim left her husband of 33 years, with whom she had two children.

On the day of the murder bid she parked her car at a parking space near to her new flat but Budge pulled up behind her vehicle.

The prosecutor said: “She got out of her car and the accused took hold of her and tried to force her into his car.

“He also tried to take her mobile telephone from her.”

A relative of the victim arrived and began shouting at Budge who said: “She’s f***ing embarrassed me.”

The prosecutor said: “The accused then got back into his car and drove it onto the grass verge, straight at the complainer.

“It collided with her. The accused continued driving and she was lifted onto the bonnet before falling off onto the grass.”

“The offside wheels of the car drove over the complainer and the accused continued to drive over the grass and onto the main road.

“The accused turned his car on the main road and drove back onto the grass and over the complainer again.”

Horrific injuries

The relative went to the aid of the motionless victim after she was struck the first time and had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit when Budge returned.

He drove off and police and paramedics attended.

The unconscious woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with damage to her lungs and liver, internal bleeding, rib and ankle fractures and other injuries.

She remained there for more than two months, then was transferred to another hospital for rehabilitation.

‘Bitter regret’

Police found Budge’s car at a car park at an Asda store in Dunfermline.

They had already issued an appeal for help tracing the then-missing man.

On the day after the attempted murder officers in Glasgow rescued him from the River Clyde and he was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and later arrested.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC said: “He deeply and bitterly regrets his actions, the injury he has caused and the consequences for his former wife and for all the people who have been affected by what has happened here.”

The judge, Lord Lake, told Budge it was “an extremely serious offence” and deferred sentencing for the preparation of a background report.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

