Cannabis worth £218k found during raid at Dundee house

A cannabis farm worth more than £200,000 has been found during a raid at a Dundee home.

Police swooped on the property on City Road, near the junction with Cleghorn Street, last Monday.

It came after officers were making inquiries into an unrelated matter.

Police remained at the house for several days with forensics officers seen removing various bags of evidence.

In an update, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 8pm on Monday December 30, officers attended an address in City Road, Dundee, in relation to an ongoing inquiry.

“While there, a cannabis cultivation worth approximately £218,000 was uncovered.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”