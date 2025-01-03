Forensics officers at Dundee house after cannabis farm found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forensics officers at Dundee house after cannabis farm found

Police have been at the scene for several days.

By James Simpson
Police in white suits at a house on City Road in Dundee after a cannabis farm was found. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Forensics officers have been spotted at a Dundee house after a cannabis farm was found.

Police were called to a property on City Road on Monday as part of an unrelated investigation.

While there, they found cannabis being grown inside.

It has not been confirmed how much of the drug was discovered.

Police have been present at the house since with officers wearing white suits seen coming and going from the property on Friday.

Onlookers said several bags of evidence were removed from the home.

Police have been in the area since Monday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
An officer removing a yellow bag from the house. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One resident told The Courier: “When I started seeing the officers in the white suits I did fear someone had died.

“The police have been here for days.”

A man who lives nearby said: “I’ve driven past the street a number of times in the past few days and seen the police parked there.

“On Friday, I saw cops in white suits on the staircase before a number of bags were removed from the house.

“Uniformed officers had face masks on and were taking the bags into white vans parked outside.

“I also saw officers entering a storage unit in the courtyard.”

Police probing cannabis farm at Dundee house

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 8pm on Monday, officers investigating another inquiry went to an address on City Road, Dundee.

“While there, they had reason to believe drugs were being grown at the property.

“A cannabis cultivation was uncovered and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

