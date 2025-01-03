Forensics officers at Dundee house after cannabis farm found

Forensics officers have been spotted at a Dundee house after a cannabis farm was found.

Police were called to a property on City Road on Monday as part of an unrelated investigation.

While there, they found cannabis being grown inside.

It has not been confirmed how much of the drug was discovered.

Police have been present at the house since with officers wearing white suits seen coming and going from the property on Friday.

Onlookers said several bags of evidence were removed from the home.

One resident told The Courier: “When I started seeing the officers in the white suits I did fear someone had died.

“The police have been here for days.”

A man who lives nearby said: “I’ve driven past the street a number of times in the past few days and seen the police parked there.

“On Friday, I saw cops in white suits on the staircase before a number of bags were removed from the house.

“Uniformed officers had face masks on and were taking the bags into white vans parked outside.

“I also saw officers entering a storage unit in the courtyard.”

Police probing cannabis farm at Dundee house

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 8pm on Monday, officers investigating another inquiry went to an address on City Road, Dundee.

“While there, they had reason to believe drugs were being grown at the property.

“A cannabis cultivation was uncovered and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”