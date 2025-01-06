Stirling High School goes ‘zero tolerance’ on mobile phones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling High School goes ‘zero tolerance’ on mobile phones

Any pupil caught with a mobile phone three times must leave the device at home for five school days. 

By Isla Glen
A new mobile phone policy has been introduced at Stirling High School. Image: Google Street View
Stirling High School has implemented a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on mobile phone usage.

The new rules say pupils must keep the devices in their bags and in silent mode during class and when moving between lessons.

Phone usage is permitted during break and lunch.

Following a three-strike system, punishments for being caught with a mobile phone include a reminder, a demerit, and a parent or carer keeping the device at home for five school days.

The decision comes after the Scottish Government issued new advice surrounding mobile phone usage in schools last year.

The changes came into effect today (January 6).

Phone with social media apps
Parents and carers will be asked to keep their child’s phone at home if they are seen using it three times at school outside of breaks. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire 

An online statement to pupils read: “If a mobile phone is out in class your teacher will remind you to put the phone in your school bag.

“If you need to be reminded for a second time, your teacher will record a mobile phone demerit.

“If you continue to use your mobile phone, your teacher will write a referral.

“The PT will call home and ask that your parent/carer keeps the phone at home for five school days.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Each school within the council area is being supported to adopt an approach on mobile phone usage best suited to them, based on national guidance.

“As is the case with Stirling High School, any changes in policy are being progressed through collaboration with parent councils and young people.”

Why has the mobile phone policy been introduced?

The Scottish Government issued new advice over school phone usage in August 2024.

It gave headteachers the power to ban mobile phones, should they consider it appropriate.

Stirling High School says it believes the new rules will improve pupil’s learning.

The school’s statement continued: “We consulted pupils, teachers, parents and carers.

“We looked at Scottish Government advice and approaches other schools have taken.

Schools across Scotland now have the power to ban mobile phones. Image: PeopleImages. com/Shutterstock

“Studies have shown that having a phone out while studying can reduce students’ concentration by 20%, negatively impacting learning.

“Putting your phone away, or on airport mode, will increase your concentration, ability to retrieve information and improve your ability to study effectively.”

Other nearby schools have already implemented similar rules.

Dunblane High School was one of the first in Scotland to introduce a complete mobile phone ban in the classroom.

Morrison’s Academy in Crieff has also called time on mobile phones.

Conversation