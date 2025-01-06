Stirling High School goes ‘zero tolerance’ on mobile phones

Stirling High School has implemented a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on mobile phone usage.

The new rules say pupils must keep the devices in their bags and in silent mode during class and when moving between lessons.

Phone usage is permitted during break and lunch.

Following a three-strike system, punishments for being caught with a mobile phone include a reminder, a demerit, and a parent or carer keeping the device at home for five school days.

The decision comes after the Scottish Government issued new advice surrounding mobile phone usage in schools last year.

The changes came into effect today (January 6).

An online statement to pupils read: “If a mobile phone is out in class your teacher will remind you to put the phone in your school bag.

“If you need to be reminded for a second time, your teacher will record a mobile phone demerit.

“If you continue to use your mobile phone, your teacher will write a referral.

“The PT will call home and ask that your parent/carer keeps the phone at home for five school days.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Each school within the council area is being supported to adopt an approach on mobile phone usage best suited to them, based on national guidance.

“As is the case with Stirling High School, any changes in policy are being progressed through collaboration with parent councils and young people.”

Why has the mobile phone policy been introduced?

The Scottish Government issued new advice over school phone usage in August 2024.

It gave headteachers the power to ban mobile phones, should they consider it appropriate.

Stirling High School says it believes the new rules will improve pupil’s learning.

The school’s statement continued: “We consulted pupils, teachers, parents and carers.

“We looked at Scottish Government advice and approaches other schools have taken.

“Studies have shown that having a phone out while studying can reduce students’ concentration by 20%, negatively impacting learning.

“Putting your phone away, or on airport mode, will increase your concentration, ability to retrieve information and improve your ability to study effectively.”

Other nearby schools have already implemented similar rules.

Dunblane High School was one of the first in Scotland to introduce a complete mobile phone ban in the classroom.

Morrison’s Academy in Crieff has also called time on mobile phones.

