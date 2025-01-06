Fife singer Cammy Barnes reveals ‘heartbreaking’ reason he can ‘barely afford to record music’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife singer Cammy Barnes reveals ‘heartbreaking’ reason he can ‘barely afford to record music’

The Methil musician previously appeared on Britain's Got Talent.

By Finn Nixon
Fife singer Cammy Barnes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife singer Cammy Barnes has revealed the “heartbreaking” reason he can “barely afford to record music”.

The Methil barber, who made the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals in 2023, says he is struggling to make money from streaming platform Spotify.

Despite having more than 30,000 monthly listeners on the app and millions of streams of his songs, Cammy says the income he receives from the platform is not enough to fund his career.

He is calling for a better deal for musicians.

‘I love Spotify as a user… but an album doesn’t seem possible’

In a post on X, Cammy said: “I love Spotify as a user and how easy it is to listen to my favourite music.

“As an artist, it’s heartbreaking! I’m at the point I can barely afford to record music.

“Currently, an album doesn’t seem possible.

“I hope one day there’s a shift and young artists get the pay they deserve. It’s in everyone’s interest.”

The singer did not elaborate on how Spotify payments should change.

Cammy Barnes’ profile on Spotify. Image: Spotify

Spotify – which made record profits of more than €1 billion (£860 million) last year – has previously been criticised for how it compensates artists.

Some musicians have claimed they earn as little as 0.003p per stream of one of their songs.

However, the Swedish firm – which has about a 50% share of the UK streaming market – says UK recording artists generated £750m in royalties on its platform in 2023.

Independent artists and labels also experienced a record year on the platform, a report said.

Spotify also defends its payments process on its website, saying: “We distribute the net revenue from premium subscription fees and ads to rightsholders.

“To calculate net revenue, we subtract the money we collect but don’t get to keep.

‘Spotify doesn’t pay artist royalties according to a per-play rate’

“This includes payments for things like taxes, credit card processing fees, and billing, along with some other things like sales commissions.

“From there, the rightsholder’s share of net revenue is determined by streamshare.

“We calculate streamshare by tallying the total number of streams in a given month and determining what proportion of those streams were people listening to music owned or controlled by a particular rightsholder.

“Contrary to what you might have heard, Spotify does not pay artist royalties according to a per-play or per-stream rate; the royalty payments that artists receive might vary according to differences in how their music is streamed or the agreements they have with labels or distributors.”

Cammy and Spotify have both been contacted for further comment.

Conversation