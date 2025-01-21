Dundee stalker sexually assaulted patients in hospital wards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee stalker sexually assaulted patients in hospital wards

Steven Saunders' stalking victim thought his behaviour had stopped but he was in hospitals, committing further crimes.

By Ross Gardiner
Steven Saunders
Steven Saunders.

A Dundee man stalked a council employee and sexually assaulted hospital patients.

Steven Saunders, 60, admitted bizarre offending including making a habit of arriving at the woman’s home, including knocking on her bedroom window at 3am.

His campaign was interrupted with a stay in Tayside psychiatric hospitals, where he groped female patients.

He is now on the sex offenders register and under the supervision of social workers and has been ordered by a court to engage with mental health treatment.

Stalked housing officer

Previously, Dundee Sheriff Court heard Saunders spent around two months stalking the council employee.

She first crossed paths with him in June 2022 through her work, helping him with jobs like cleaning and repairs.

The two became friends and even attended Scone Game Fair together but Saunders’ behaviour deteriorated.

After finding out where she lived, Saunders went to her home multiple times, uninvited.

It was made clear she did not want any more contact but in October 2022, he turned up at her home at 8pm and police were contacted.

At 3am the next morning he began knocking on her bedroom window so police took him away.

Later that day or the next, Saunders was again spotted standing outside the house but he left when police were called.

Time passed without further incident and the woman thought things had settled but in November 2022, her doorbell rang before 9am and she looked outside to see Saunders’ car.

Three days later she returned home to a hand-written note on her front door asking her to contact him and there was another note there two days later.

Three days after that, Saunders was dropped off at the property by a van driver, who the woman begged to take him away.

A final incident came in mid-December that year, when he drove past as she and a friend were walking on a rural road near the Sidlaws in Angus.

Hospital sex attacks

In the middle of Saunders’ stalking campaign, he was admitted to psychiatric wards in Tayside.

At the Moredun Ward in Murray Royal in Perth, he sexually assaulted another patient on October 20 2022.

Saunders was quickly moved the the Carseview Centre in Dundee but the next day and the one after that, he sexually abused another patient there.

On October 21, the woman was watching TV in the living room area of the hospital when Saunders arrived and exposed himself.

He took her hand and put it on his naked penis.

The following day, Saunders walked up to her in a hallway and grabbed her private parts over her clothing. He later exposed himself to her again.

Admissions

Saunders, of Balmoral Terrace in Dundee, previously admitted stalking the housing officer between October and December 2022 and two counts of sexual assault.

Sentencing had been deferred for the preparation of background reports.

Saunders’ solicitor Jim Laverty said: “It’s quite clear while it was not a medical… defence, Mr Saunders was very close to that.

“He’s been co-operating with various agencies.”

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Saunders under supervision for three years and on the sex offenders register for as long.

He made a conduct requirement mandating the accused to engage with mental health services as requested by his supervisor.

The sheriff said: “I think the real issue here is to make sure Mr Saunders has mental health treatment.

“While I note the nature of the offences and the serious aspects, there is a clear and detailed background of mental health issues.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

FGC-9
Perthshire teen building 3D printed rifle in bedroom avoids prison
James Bates
Road rage Arbroath mechanic caused £8.5k damage in A92 crash
Maciej Rabiej-Wanczyk
Stirling man sexually assaulted teen then put 'Magic' number in her phone
Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car on Teviot Place in Montrose
Montrose woman died four days after she was hit in 'moment of inattention' by…
Seagate bus station
Delivery driver predator 'roamed streets of Dundee' looking for drunk women to attack
Gordon Gibson
Fife serial offender jailed for wheelie crash that left him fighting for life
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Job centre abuse and shopping centre kisses
Dundee Sheriff Court
Wife suffered years of 'culture clash' misery in Dundee, court hears
Umut Eroglu
Braking kebab shop boss from Angus endangered drivers on M90 in Perthshire
Lee Dempsey
Fife teacher jailed for sexual contact while trying to form relationship with pupil