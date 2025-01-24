Arbroath knicker knocker on sex offenders register AGAIN after online police sting

Arbroath’s notorious knicker knocker has been placed on the sex offenders register again after being snared in an undercover online police sting.

Graham Orrock rose to infamy after admitting raiding washing lines across his hometown, making off with pants, bras and even a kid’s Arbroath FC top.

Orrock, who is still subject to a community payback order and notification requirements in connection with the spree, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit more perverted offending.

He pled guilty to sending explicit images over Snapchat to a girl he thought was 12, but was in fact an undercover police officer.

He will be sentenced in March after being interviewed by social workers.

Online misconduct

Orrock, 38, pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child between December 18 of 2023 and January 26 of 2024.

During that period, he sent “a number of sexually explicit images” to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl named Layla.

In fact, the recipient was an undercover police officer.

Orrock, of Spitalfield Place in Arbroath, admitted the images were sent intentionally and for the purposes of either obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, distressing or alarming their recipient.

His case initially began life on petition but was reduced to a summary complaint at an earlier hearing.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said: “It was clearly communicated to the accused the age (of the decoy).”

Already on register

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client was still subject to a community payback order and notification requirements in connection with “an analogous matter”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Orrock, on bail, on the sex offenders register and ordered reports ahead of sentencing on March 6.

Orrock’s 2022 raids in which he pilfered pants to dress his blow-up doll made headlines, one of which was embroidered into a tapestry at the V&A museum in Dundee.

During six nocturnal raids, he amassed a stockpile of worn pants, bras, swimwear and other clothing, some belonging to children.

Once taken to Dundee headquarters for interview, a custody search revealed he was wearing a pair of stolen black women’s pants.

When he was 23, Orrock was jailed for six years at Glasgow High Court after blinding a Kirriemuir pensioner with his own walking stick.

He was then locked up for two years and eight months after he walked into his father’s workplace and broke his jaw after demanding he top up his electric meter.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.