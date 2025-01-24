Arbroath knicker knocker on sex offenders register AGAIN after online police sting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath knicker knocker on sex offenders register AGAIN after online police sting

Graham Orrock, who once spent a summer raiding washing lines to dress his blow-up doll, will be sentenced for his latest deviancy in March after meeting with social workers.

By Ross Gardiner
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath’s notorious knicker knocker has been placed on the sex offenders register again after being snared in an undercover online police sting.

Graham Orrock rose to infamy after admitting raiding washing lines across his hometown, making off with pants, bras and even a kid’s Arbroath FC top.

Orrock, who is still subject to a community payback order and notification requirements in connection with the spree, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit more perverted offending.

He pled guilty to sending explicit images over Snapchat to a girl he thought was 12, but was in fact an undercover police officer.

He will be sentenced in March after being interviewed by social workers.

Online misconduct

Orrock, 38, pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child between December 18 of 2023 and January 26 of 2024.

During that period, he sent “a number of sexually explicit images” to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl named Layla.

In fact, the recipient was an undercover police officer.

Orrock, of Spitalfield Place in Arbroath, admitted the images were sent intentionally and for the purposes of either obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, distressing or alarming their recipient.

His case initially began life on petition but was reduced to a summary complaint at an earlier hearing.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said: “It was clearly communicated to the accused the age (of the decoy).”

Already on register

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client was still subject to a community payback order and notification requirements in connection with “an analogous matter

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Orrock, on bail, on the sex offenders register and ordered reports ahead of sentencing on March 6.

Orrock’s 2022 raids in which he pilfered pants to dress his blow-up doll made headlines, one of which was embroidered into a tapestry at the V&A museum in Dundee.

V&A tapestry headline
The headline about Orrock in the tapestry. Image: DC Thomson

During six nocturnal raids, he amassed a stockpile of worn pants, bras, swimwear and other clothing, some belonging to children.

Once taken to Dundee headquarters for interview, a custody search revealed he was wearing a pair of stolen black women’s pants.

When he was 23, Orrock was jailed for six years at Glasgow High Court after blinding a Kirriemuir pensioner with his own walking stick.

He was then locked up for two years and eight months after he walked into his father’s workplace and broke his jaw after demanding he top up his electric meter.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

