Six Dundee shoppers beat the January blues in style

Six fashionable folks in the Overgate Shopping Centre talked us through their outfits.

Abertay University student Shahd Dongo stepped out in style. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

If there is one way to beat the January blues, it’s with a cool outfit

At least that seems to be working in Dundee, where shoppers are stepping out in style.

Anna Venerus, 19, living in St Andrews

Anna Venerus is a student at St Andrews University. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are from Pull & Bear, the jacket is from Asos and the top is from Depop.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t really know. Lately I’ve just been buying everything in burgundy!

Where do you like to shop?

Usually Depop or Asos.

Who is your style icon?

Probably my friend. She just looks good in everything she wears. She makes it match her hair and eyes and it just works.

Federico Gainelli, 24, from Italy, living in Dundee

Federico Gainelli’s style is inspired by David Beckham. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is Colmer, the jeans are from United Colours of Benetton, the T-shirt is from Carhartt and the shoes are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

I have two different styles: sometimes elegant and sometimes sporty.

Where do you like to shop?

United Colours of Benetton. It does both elegant and classic clothing as well as sportswear.

Who is your style icon?

David Beckham because he is so elegant.

Isabella Blyth, 18, Dundee

Isabella Blyth takes style inspiration from the hip-hop scene. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a waitress.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are from a charity shop, the jacket is from DV8, the top is from H&M and the shoes are from JD Sport.

How would you describe your style?

I mostly wear streetwear. I used to do hip hop dance and that has kind of inspired me.

Where do you like to shop?

I love DV8 in the Overgate.

Who is your style icon?

I just see bits and bobs everywhere and merge them together.

Liam McIntosh, 28, from Dundee

Liam McIntosh likes retro clothing. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a civil servant.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are from Asos, the shoes are Nike Killshot, the jacket is from Burberry, the cardigan is retro and the T shirt is from Supreme.

How would you describe your style?

Retro. I usually wear 70s, 80s or 90s depending on my mood that day.

Where do you like to shop?

Depop or Asos.

Who is your style icon?

My style is inspired by lot of things, not just one person.

Shahd Dongo, 19, from Edinburgh, living in Dundee

Shahd Dongo likes street wear. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Abertay University and I work at a restaurant.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are Adidas Sambas, the jeans are from a shop in my home country of Libya, the tank top is from Tesco and the bag is from a charity shop. And the jacket is from my dad – I’m not sure where he bought it.

How would you describe your style?

Streetwear and casual.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m from Edinburgh so I like places in the St James Quarter: Bershka, Stradivarius and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Bella Hadid. She is my favourite person ever. I love looking to her for inspiration.

Richard Vilumsons, 25, from Latvia, visiting Dundee

Richard Vilumsons prefers to shop second-hand. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a sailor. I’m just in Dundee for the day because of work. It is so sunny I had to wear sunglasses this morning, which was surprising.

What are you wearing?

I can’t remember where any of it is from – sorry. But it is all from fast fashion brands. Which is unfortunate as I normally try to buy secondhand.

How would you describe your style?

Casual, comfortable and practical.

Where do you like to shop?

Usually secondhand shops or places where I can get a cheap price – like Primark and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

My girlfriend. She gives me advice and helps me decide what to wear. I wouldn’t say I am a fashionista or anything.

