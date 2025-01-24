Stirlingshire village fights back against car park ownership refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire village fights back against car park ownership refusal

Balmaha locals have asked the Scottish Government to intervene over the ownership of their village car park.

By Alex Watson
It took Stirling Council four years to reject Balmaha's bid to take community ownership of the facility. Image: Google Street View
It took Stirling Council four years to reject Balmaha's bid to take community ownership of the facility. Image: Google Street View

An appeal has been lodged over Stirling Council’s decision to refuse community ownership of a Stirlingshire car park.

The council blocked a bid for the asset transfer of Balmaha car park to East Loch Lomond Community Trust in November 2024, after a four-year wrangle.

Now, Balmaha locals have submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA), asking officials to overturn the local authority’s decision.

The car park is popular, particularly during school holidays. Image: Dave Arcari

All necessary paperwork has been received by the government, and the case is ready to be allocated to a DPEA reporter.

According to the DPEA website, the reporter “will, in due course, review the documents and submissions, and consider what, if any, further procedures are necessary in order to progress matters.”

A site inspection of the car park is also expected to take place, and a target final decision date of April 8 has been set.

£100,000 car park income was sticking point for council

Stirling Council’s Finance, Economy and Corporate Support Committee rejected the handover of Balmaha car park on the east side of Loch Lomond, citing the £100,000 it generates per year for the council as the main reason for refusal.

The facility was free to use when the community first applied to take ownership in 2020, but Stirling Council later imposed charges.

The council failed to make a decision on the community asset transfer bid until four years later, at the end of 2024.

East Loch Lomond Community Trust first requested to take over ownership of Balmaha car park in 2020. Image: Google Street View

Currently, the money generated by the car park goes into a general pot, to be used across the entire Stirling Council area.

East Loch Lomond Community Trust‘s business case proposed using the car park funds to directly benefit community projects in Balmaha, as well as creating new jobs for locals.

But the council committee decided any benefits the asset transfer might make to the immediate Balmaha community would not outweigh the negatives for the rest of the council area, should the £100,000 income be lost.

‘Sympathy for all Stirlingshire communities’

At the time of the refusal, Stirling East SNP councillor Gerry McLaughlan said: “I have a lot of sympathy for Balmaha and their community.

“The thing is, I think that sympathy extends across virtually all of our communities.

“This is a time when there’s a real pressure on council services, and that’s what we’ve got to weigh up.”

He added: “This [car park] brings money into the council at a time when we need revenue.

“I’m of the mind that the economic regeneration may well come into Balmaha, but it’s at the detriment of other areas, similar in quality.”

