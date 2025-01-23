Glenrothes man threatened to ‘kick f***’ out of victim and battered him with brick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes man threatened to ‘kick f***’ out of victim and battered him with brick

Dale Cowan was jailed for 14 months.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dale Cowan
Dale Cowan. Image: Facebook

A thug who repeatedly struck a man in the head with a brick in Glenrothes has been jailed for 14 months.

Dale Cowan, 31, previously pled guilty to the assault at an address in Tarves Place on December 1.

He admitted repeatedly striking his victim on the head with a brick, pursuing him and threatening him with violence.

Cowan appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link from prison for sentencing.

Brick attack

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court previously the victim was sitting at home with a friend watching TV when Cowan came to the door with a female.

Both were under the influence and shouting about stealing property from them.

They had known each other for years and were not on good terms.

When the victim opened the door, Cowan struck him over the head with a brick “repeatedly”.

The man ran downstairs to a friend’s home and Cowan came to the door, shouting, as police were called.

As Cowan walked away, the complainer started to go back home but Cowan turned and chased him into his flat.

The fiscal depute said: “He (Cowan) then walked down the street shouting that he was going to ‘kick f*** out of’ the complainer.”

Mr Hilland said the man suffered a small cut to his left ear and a lump to his head and declined medical attention.

Police traced Cowan later that day at his mother’s address and after being charged, he said: “He launched a brick at me, I landed it back”.

Took law into own hands

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said Cowan had learned hours before the incident his mother had been assaulted and taken advantage of financially by the complainer.

The solicitor conceded he is unsure if this had been prosecuted.

Mr Scott said substance misuse was a factor in Cowan’s offending and noted his last conviction for violence was from 2016.

Sheriff Robert More told Cowan there is no appropriate alternative to custody and condemned him for taking the law into his own hands.

The sheriff said: “Whatever the background, the reality is you went along to where you knew the complainer would be and while you did so, armed yourself with a brick… then hid that from sight so he would not see it and used it repeatedly by striking on the head.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

