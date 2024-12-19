Thursday court round-up — Drunk-drove past police station

An Angus motorist was caught drink-driving when she passed Montrose police station just before 3am with no lights on.

Jess Stephen appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol (78 mics/22).

The 21-year-old, of Littlewood Gardens in Montrose, was caught driving on Panmure Place and Provost Scott’s Road in the early hours of November 24 this year.

Her solicitor Nick Markowski said: “She’s extremely embarrassed.

The first offender was fined £320 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown and disqualified from driving for a year.

Spycam sentencing

A former nursery worker from Fife who made a spycam film of a child undressing and sent it to a fellow pervert has avoided a prison sentence. Hazel Keeton, 32, used a camera concealed in an alarm clock to record footage which she sent to her brother-in-law.

Bricked

A 31-year-old repeatedly struck a man in the head with a brick in Glenrothes before walking down the street shouting he was going to “kick f**k out of” his victim.

Dale Cowan appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court from custody to plead guilty to the assault to injury at an address in Tarves Place on December 1.

He admitted repeatedly striking his victim on the head with a brick, pursuing him and threatening him with violence.

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court the man was sitting at home with a friend watching TV when Cowan came to the door with a female, both under the influence and shouting about stealing property from them.

Cowan and the complainer had known each other for years and were not on good terms.

When the victim opened the door, Cowan struck him over the head with a brick “repeatedly”.

He ran downstairs to a friend’s home and Cowan came to the door, shouting, as police were called.

As Cowan walked away, the complainer started to go back home but Cowan turned and chased him into his flat, then walked down the street shouting obscenities.

Mr Hilland said the man suffered a small cut to his left ear and a lump to his head and declined medical attention.

Police traced Cowan later that day at his mother’s address and he said: “He launched a brick at me, I landed it back”.

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said there is a background to the incident which is “perhaps sensitive” and involved a family member of Cowan’s, which provides an explanation but not an excuse for his client’s behaviour.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch deferred sentencing until January 21 to obtain background reports and Cowan was remanded in custody meantime.

Bridge stop courier jailed

A drugs courier who was snared on the Tay Road Bridge with more than £25,000 worth of cocaine has been locked up. John Campbell’s Renault Clio was stopped by multiple police vehicles as he drove into Dundee on September 21 2023.

Stitches

An Angus man who elbowed his partner in the face went on to unleash an abusive tirade at police.

David Crammond appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the domestically-aggravated assault and acting in a threatening or abusive manner on October 12 this year.

At a property in Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, he elbowed the woman in her face, leaving her with a cut between 2cm and 3cm long across her eyebrow.

Paramedics used glue and paper stitches to seal the wound.

While being taken to Dundee by police, Crammond told officers: “I’m gonna kick your c*** in” and called officers “f***ing mongo c***s.”

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained the 41-year-old, of Links Avenue in Montrose, had only accrued one conviction in the last 15 years.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until next summer for Crammond to be of good behaviour for six months.

Dundee abuser fined

A Dundee domestic abuser who bit and punched his ex-partner and threatened to reveal intimate videos of her has been ordered to pay a fine. Liam Seivwright, 20, admitted subjecting the then-16-year-old to months of abuse.

Radio fiddler

A motorist who wrote off his car in a Stirlingshire collision was “fiddling with the radio”.

Robert Henderson admitted driving careless driving on the A81 near Callander.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard he had crossed the central line several times prior to the collision.

Henderson, 25, of Harris Court, Alloa, admitted driving carelessly on June 16 2023.

He was fined £630 and handed six penalty points.

