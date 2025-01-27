Monday court round-up — Prison stomper back behind bars

A controlling offshore worker has been banned from contacting his ex-partner after he bombarded her with 30 voicemails following years of harassment.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Callum Taylor, 35, admitted harassing the woman between April 1 2019 and June 26 last year.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook said: “She stated she found it easier to stay in the relationship as she knew she would otherwise be bombarded with texts, calls and voicemails.”

The court heard how only 30 of the voicemails were saved, while others “dropped off” after a certain time.

Taylor would accuse her of cheating, threatened to harm himself and demanded to know her whereabouts.

He would repeatedly demand to know “the truth” and accused her of being on dates with other men if her car was not at her home.

Ms Cook said: “On May 20 2024, the accused turned up unannounced, refused to leave and hung around outside.

“A short time later, the complainer left and travelled to Downfield Stores and whilst parked there, the accused approached her vehicle and began banging on the window.

“The complainer was on the phone to the accused’s mother at the time who confirmed that she had overheard the accused in the background.”

Police caught up with Taylor who admitted repeatedly calling after she broke-off the relationship.

The court heard how she has been signed off work with stress due to the mental torment caused by Taylor, of Kirkton Road.

As an alternative to custody, Taylor was placed on supervision for 26 months and ordered to comply with the Caledonian Programme for domestic offenders.

He must perform 136 hours of unpaid work and was made subject to a three-year non-harassment order.

Woman held prisoner

Axe-wielding brute Kenneth Douglas held his girlfriend captive in his Perth flat and used furniture to barricade his door when police came to her rescue.

The 42-year-old appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted abducting and robbing the woman during a terrifying three-hour episode at his St Catherine’s Square property in May 16.

The court heard how he threw an axe, flung his partner across a room and ‘flushed her smart watch down the toilet’.

The woman told police she tried to escape around 40 times.

Halloween drug driver

A Halloween drug driver will be disqualified from driving after admitting being 13 times over the limit in Forfar.

James Tough wasn’t present at Forfar Sheriff Court when his case called however his solicitor Billy Rennie admitted the offence on his behalf.

Tough tendered a plea of guilty to driving a car on the B9128, South Street and Welton Corner on October 31 last year.

The 36-year-old, of Burnett Drive in Arbroath, provided a blood reading of 657 mics of benzoylecgonine – a cocaine metabolite – per litre of blood, well over the limit of 50.

Tough, who was on bail at the time, will be sentenced on March 6 when background reports have been prepared.

Illegal driver

Uninsured driver Daniel Mustard left a cyclist nursing a broken shoulder after a crash in Brechin.

The 33-year-old, who is unable to drive lawfully, did not indicate at a mini-roundabout before colliding with the cyclist.

Must was then caught driving illegally the next day.

He was banned from the road for two years after appearing at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Stamping attack

An ex-con is back behind bars after admitting a life-endangering attack on another inmate while serving time at HMP Perth.

James Boyes pled guilty to assaulting Connor McIntosh by repeatedly punching and kicking him and stamping on his head.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how 27-year-old Boyes “snapped” in the prison’s C-Hall on May 20 2023, after days of being tormented by his victim.

Fiscal depute Kelly-Anne Barclay described McIntosh as a “hostile” witness and said he refused to engage with investigators.

“At about 9.40am, staff in C-Hall saw the accused repeatedly kicking the complainer on the head and body,” she said.

Officers rushed to separate the pair. As they approached, Boyes walked away with his hands raised.

Both men were put in their respective cells and a nurse was called.

CCTV of the incident, which showed Boyes walking from one side of the hallway to attack McIntosh, was played in court.

Ms Barclay said McIntosh suffered visible red marks to his face.

Boyes has since been released and has been engaging with rehabilitation courses, his solicitor said.

“His explanation was that the victim had been tormenting him verbally throughout the course of the week,” the lawyer said.

“Due to his poor mental health, he just snapped.”

Boyes, of Dryden Crescent, Loanhead, has expressed “genuine remorse,” he said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Boyes: “This was an incredibly violent assault which involved you stamping on the head of a fellow inmate.

“It had the potential to endanger his life.”

The sheriff deferred sentence until next month and remanded Boyes in custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.