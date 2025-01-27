LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are still in great shape – but a win is needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are still in great shape – but a win is needed

Sunday's defeat to Rangers made it four losses in five for the Tangerines.

Rangers players celebrate Robin Propper's strike
Rangers players celebrate after taking the lead at Dundee United. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are in a crucial point of the season.

A brilliant start has them flying in third but form has tailed off recently.

And Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock is an important one.

The Tangerines have done more than enough good stuff this season to earn the benefit of the doubt when it comes to a wee bad spell.

After Sunday’s loss to Rangers that’s now four defeats in five.

Nothing to get too worried about because of the excellent work done already this term.

But not something Jim Goodwin will want to see continue.

Every team goes through bad spells.

A dejected Jim Goodwin applauds the home fans
A dejected Jim Goodwin applauds the home fans after Sunday’s defeat. Image: SNS

What sets them apart is how they handle them and how long they last.

This United squad have shown already they can bounce back from bad days.

They are a mentally tough side.

But the more the season goes on the more you are asking of boys like Declan Gallagher, Kevin Holt and others who have been there every single week.

It’s tough to keep up that level of consistency throughout a whole campaign.

It feels like a long season when defeats start coming.

I fully expect United to rally, though.

Kilmarnock

The weekend trip to Kilmarnock will be tough, no doubt.

Rugby Park is one of those places where visiting teams know they are going to have to fight for everything.

It’s a tough place to go and there’s also the pitch to contend with.

They will fancy their chances, though, if they can start this game like they did against Rangers on Sunday.

Sam Dalby wheels away after going clear as the Premiership's top scorer
Sam Dalby wheels away after going clear as the Premiership’s top scorer. Image: SNS

It was a strong start to the game and they deserved their lead through main man Sam Dalby.

And it could have been more.

They couldn’t, though, keep that level up.

The second half wasn’t at the same intensity as the first.

They tried to throw new players on to get things going but Rangers had the game by the throat in the second period.

Docherty and Sibbald

Games like these are where you miss guys like Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald.

No harm to the boys in the team on Sunday but United will be stronger once they get those guys fit.

Dundee United star Craig Sibbald warms up.
Craig Sibbald is nearing a return for United. Image: SNS

Even having them on the bench for that came, there would have been a big boost for the team to see them back on the pitch. But we’ll have to wait for their return.

No worries on the Dalby front, though.

What brilliant news.

For both club and player. They’ve been a perfect fit this season and I can’t see anything but continuing to score goals between now and the end of the season.

He’s a nightmare for defenders to deal with. He has so many attributes and his goal on Sunday showed true striker instinct.

There is still loads to be delighted with at Dundee United this season – stopping this wee run of defeats is crucial now, though.

Conversation