Barry Robson pinpoints one key change Raith Rovers need as they seek Hamilton Accies win

The new Stark's Park boss is still waiting for his first league win in charge in Kirkcaldy.

New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson shouts instructions during the Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk.
New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has urged Raith Rovers to eradicate costly mistakes as they hunt crucial league points against Hamilton Accies.

The Kirkcaldy side were brought crashing back down to earth at the weekend after the high of their Scottish Cup triumph over Falkirk.

This time, it was the Bairns who were celebrating after a 2-0 victory that they dedicated to assistant-manager Paul Smith following his recovery from a heart attack.

Raith were undone when Liam Henderson netted an early opener from a Brad Spencer free-kick.

Liam Henderson heads in Falkirk's opening goal against Raith Rovers.
Liam Henderson (centre) heads in Falkirk’s opening goal against Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

And a comeback was then out of Rovers’ reach when Euan Murray and Kevin Dabrowski failed to deal with a high ball and Ross MacIver took advantage.

After errors in the 3-0 defeat to Ayr United – Robson’s debut match in charge – the new Stark’s Park boss has called for improvements in the rearranged trip to face Hamilton.

“That’s three games I’ve been here now and I’m learning all the time,” he said.

“I’ve had to go and play at Ayr United away, I’ve had to go to Falkirk away in the cup and then we’ve had Falkirk at home.

Robson: ‘We need to cut that out’

“And the goals we’ve lost have just been mistakes, just mistakes, and we need to cut that out.

“I’ve been looking back at games and it’s been a bit like that all season.

“So we need to eradicate the mistakes and get better at set-plays – and that will give you 10, 11, 12 points a season.

“So these are the things that we need to try and address and get better at.

New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson shouts instructions during his debut defeat to Ayr United.
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson has suffered two league defeats so far. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“But I thought we played all right at times at the weekend. I thought in the second-half we controlled it and we did well.

“And we were really good last week [against Falkirk in the cup].

“So, there’s lots to look forward to in a game that will be tough. But it will be a tough game for Hamilton as well, so let’s see how we go.”

Raith will slip below their hosts and down into eighth in the table with a defeat in Lanarkshire.

However, a win will take them into sixth and, with a game in hand, to within eight points of Partick Thistle in fourth.

