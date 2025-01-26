3 Raith Rovers talking points as Falkirk gain revenge to ruin Barry Robson’s home debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Falkirk gain revenge to ruin Barry Robson’s home debut

Courier Sport looks at why the Stark's Park side could not repeat their Scottish Cup victory over the Bairns.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson’s Stark’s Park debut failed to go according to plan as Raith Rovers crashed to a home defeat to John McGlynn’s Falkirk.

The Bairns were clearly determined to avenge their Scottish Cup defeat at the hands of Raith six days previously.

And there was the small matter of dedicating the victory to assistant manager Paul Smith, the former Rovers number two and free-scoring striker, who suffered a heart attack in the wake of their cup loss.

An early goal from Liam Henderson and a second-half strike from Ross MacIver kept the league leaders top of the Championship and left the Kirkcaldy hosts in seventh in the table.

Courier Sport was on hand to assess where it all went wrong for Robson’s side.

A banner held up by Falkirk fans says, 'get well soon, Paul'.
Falkirk fans paid tribute to their assistant-manager Paul Smith, the former Raith Rovers striker and number 2. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Slow starters

Raith found themselves behind after just five minutes against a Falkirk team without a win in their previous three games.

Rovers were buoyed by their cup triumph and on home soil for the first time with Robson at the helm.

But it was the Bairns who came flying out the traps to take the lead with Henderson’s sixth-minute header.

Unfortunately, losing so early appears to becoming something of a habit for the Kirkcaldy side.

Raith Rovers defender Jordan Doherty challenges Falkirk's Calvin Miller.
Raith Rovers defender Jordan Doherty challenges Calvin Miller, who was prominent during Falkirk’s fast start. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

In each of their last four defeats they have conceded inside the first six minutes, as well as in the draw with Partick Thistle in November.

In Robson’s first game in charge, there was little over a minute on the clock when George Oakley netted, whilst in the last league meeting of the teams, Alfie Agyeman had Falkirk ahead in the fifth minute.

Meanwhile, against Morton in mid-November, under Neill Collins, Filip Stuparevic gave the Cappielow men the advantage after just five minutes.

When the first goal is so important, and when Championship matches are notoriously tight, Raith have to be at it right from the off.

Aerial frailties

In terms of the key moments in the game, Robson was right in saying the defeat to Falkirk was down to one set-play and one calamitous error.

And he was also on the money when he said that ‘set-plays have been a problem here’ prior to his arrival.

Brad Spencer’s in-swinging free-kick delivery from the left was superb but Raith will still feel they could have prevented it ending in a goal.

Liam Dick jumped and missed the ball and Scott Brown was then beaten to the bounce by a more determined Henderson.

A susceptibility to crosses – whether from set-pieces or open play – has been a familiar tale.

Falkirk's Liam Henderson heads in the opening goal against Raith Rovers.
Liam Henderson’s opener for Falkirk came when Raith Rovers failed to deal with a free-kick into their box. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

In Robson’s debut, Ayr scored from a low cut-back, a corner and a cross, whilst two of Falkirk’s three goals in the league defeat last month came from crosses.

In the reverse against Morton, the Greenock outfit netted from a corner and from a low cross that followed a throw-in.

It is not like Rovers lack experience in defence.

At the heart of their rearguard against Falkirk were a 31-year-old (Euan Murray), a 29-year-old (Liam Dick) and a 35-year-old (Paul Hanlon).

Perhaps they would argue more needs to be done to stop the crosses from wide and to ensure set-pieces are not conceded too easily close to their own goal.

But, at times, Raith appear to lack the kind of determined defending that requires bodies on the line and sticking heads on anything to prevent goals.

Role reversal

Falkirk were always going to come out fighting after Raith’s cup success against their Championship rivals.

That was the Bairns’ first defeat on home soil for nearly a year and, following Smith’s ill health, they had plenty of motivation to turn the tables.

What was most surprising was they did it with the most un-John McGlynn-like performance for a long time.

Falkirk scrapped hard for everything, committed niggly fouls, launched long balls forward, wasted as much time as they could – and got the job done.

Rovers have produced some of their most significant results when they themselves have had their backs to the wall.

Like August’s 1-0 win over Partick Thistle with John Potter in charge following Ian Murray’s shock sacking and dishing out Falkirk’s first league defeat in nearly 18 months back in September.

And the 2-0 victory over Dunfermline last month when they had lost the previous Fife derby and were fresh from a terrible performance in the 3-0 defeat to Falkirk.

Also, the 2-1 triumph over Livingston in the first game following the surprise departure of Neill Collins.

Whatever the psychology or tactical tweaks that lay behind those performances, Raith need to find ways of peaking more consistently.

