Jewellery worth more than £15k stolen in ‘devastating’ break-in at Dundee flat

The thieves were caught on camera as they left the home.

By James Simpson
A man in dark seen leaving a flat in Albert Street, Stobswell, Dundee after a break-in.
A man in dark clothing was seen leaving the flat. Image: Supplied

A family has been left “devastated” after thieves ransacked their Dundee flat.

Jewellery worth more than £15,000 was reportedly stolen from an address on Albert Street on Friday night.

Clothes and children’s toys were also taken from the Stobswell property just before midnight.

Footage from a neighbour’s doorbell camera showed two men exiting the address with bags of items.

Another man was seen leaving the address on Albert Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied
The flat was targeted near the junction with Morgan Street. Image: Google Street View

The occupant of the ransacked home said one of the culprits climbed up to the property before forcing open a bathroom window.

The homeowner told The Courier he was collecting his wife and children from Glasgow Airport at the time of the incident.

Owner of ransacked Dundee flat fears the home was being watched

The father-of-two, who did not wish to be named, said: “My wife is absolutely devastated.

“I’d been to pick her and the children from the airport – they’d been visiting family in Pakistan.

“I fear the home was being watched.

“The jewellery consisted of a big gold necklace, earrings, four rings, nine bangles and other items.

“Some of these items are very old.

“The home was ransacked – they even took my children’s piggy bank.”

Two men were caught on camera leaving the address. Image: Supplied

It is believed at least one of the men had accessed the property by climbing up the rear of the flats.

The homeowner added: “They’ve been caught on a neighbour’s camera leaving the address.

“We’ve contacted the police and officers have been to take a statement.

“We’ve tried to give them as much detail as possible about the jewellery and provided boxes for the items.

“We’re trying to contact the jewellery store in order to get pictures of the items to help to trace them.

Items were scattered around the home. Image: Supplied
An empty jewellery case. Image: Supplied

“Some of the jewellery was gifted from family in Pakistan and is extremely sentimental.

“We believe the value of this jewellery is nearly £20,000 – it’s all gold pieces.”

The victim added they had provided the police with invoices of £9,500 for some of the jewellery.

Police Scotland confirmed they are probing the break-in.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 5.25am on Saturday, January 25, 2025 we were called to a report of a housebreaking at a property in Albert Street, Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

