7 homes on the market in Angus for less than £70k

There are a host of affordable properties on offer for prospective homeowners in Angus.

These range from two-floor self-contained flats near the town centres of Arbroath, Brechin, Forfar and Montrose to peaceful properties in fishing villages such as Ferryden.

Below we have listed seven bargain properties available in the region for as little as £40,000.

1. 46 North Street, Forfar: £65,000

This two-floor self-contained flat in the heart of Forfar has three double bedrooms and a large communal garden.

It also offers opportunities for renovation.

And its location is also attractive as it is within walking distance of the town centre, which is home to shops and restaurants.

The property at 46 North Street has been described as “ideal for a family looking to move into a large spacious property”.

The flat also benefits from plenty of storage space.

It is being marketed by Prime Property Auctions for offers over £65,000.

2. Dundee Loan, Forfar: £40,000

This upper-floor apartment features a spacious open-plan living room, modern kitchen, and dining room.

It also has an attractive back garden and “stylish” three-piece bathroom, with a bath and shower.

The apartment also includes a double bedroom and its windows have double glazing installed in 2024.

It is being marketed by Springbok Properties for offers over £40,000.

3. High Street, Montrose: £62,000

This bright ground-floor flat is located on the bustling High Street in Montrose.

It features a large living room, which includes patio doors.

These lead to a private garden at the back of the flat.

A fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms and a three-piece shower room also feature.

It is being marketed by Springbok Properties for offers over £62,000.

4. Bellevue Terrace, Ferryden: £60,000

This affordable one-bedroom home is located in the attractive fishing village of Ferryden, just south of Montrose.

It has been described as a “great starter home” and benefits from central gas heating and double glazing.

A carpeted lounge and three-piece suite with shower are attractive features.

It is also home to a modern kitchen, which has integrated appliances including an electric oven.

It is being marked by Yopa for offers over £60,000.

5. 18B High Street, Brechin: £49,000

This is a one-bedroom flat in the heart of Brechin.

The property features a modern open-plan kitchen and electric heating.

It also has a spacious double bedroom and a partly tiled bathroom.

It is being marketed by Wardhaugh Property for offers over £49,000.

6. India Lane, Montrose: £47,995

This one-bedroom property is located on the first floor of a traditional building near Montrose Beach.

It is home to a spacious open-plan lounge and kitchen.

It also benefits from electric heating, double glazing and insulated plasterboard.

The bathroom also features an electric shower.

It is being marketed by Portolio for offers over £47,995.

7. Castle Street, Montrose: £45,000

This upper floor flat is situated near Montrose Town Centre and has been described as a good find for “first-time buyers” or “downsizers”.

It features an entrance hall and a combined lounge and kitchen area.

The kitchen includes a built-in fridge, oven and a glass hob.

The bathroom also hosts a spacious shower.

The bedroom can be used to host a double bed and additional storage.

The property also benefits from electric heating, double glazing and a shared drying area outside.

It is being marketed by Your Move for offers over £45,000.