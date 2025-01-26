7 homes on the market in Angus for less than £70k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

7 homes on the market in Angus for less than £70k

We list properties on sale at bargain prices across Angus.

By Finn Nixon
This flat is located near Brechin Town Centre. Image: Wardhaugh Property
This flat is located near Brechin Town Centre. Image: Wardhaugh Property

There are a host of affordable properties on offer for prospective homeowners in Angus.

These range from two-floor self-contained flats near the town centres of Arbroath, Brechin, Forfar and Montrose to peaceful properties in fishing villages such as Ferryden.

Below we have listed seven bargain properties available in the region for as little as £40,000.

1. 46 North Street, Forfar: £65,000

The two-floor flat is located at 46 North Street, near Forfar Town Centre. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The bright and spacious kitchen. Image: Prime Property Auctions
One of the three double bedrooms on the upper floor. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The large communal garden. Image: Prime Property Locations

This two-floor self-contained flat in the heart of Forfar has three double bedrooms and a large communal garden.

It also offers opportunities for renovation.

And its location is also attractive as it is within walking distance of the town centre, which is home to shops and restaurants.

The property at 46 North Street has been described as “ideal for a family looking to move into a large spacious property”.

The flat also benefits from plenty of storage space.

It is being marketed by Prime Property Auctions for offers over £65,000.

2. Dundee Loan, Forfar: £40,000

Dundee Loan is a one-bedroom property in Forfar. Image: Springbok Properties
The open-plan lounge and kitchen. Image: Springbok Properties
The communal and private gardens. Image: Springbok Properties
The modern bathroom. Image: Springbok Properties Date; Unknown

This upper-floor apartment features a spacious open-plan living room, modern kitchen, and dining room.

It also has an attractive back garden and “stylish” three-piece bathroom, with a bath and shower.

The apartment also includes a double bedroom and its windows have double glazing installed in 2024.

It is being marketed by Springbok Properties for offers over £40,000.

3. High Street, Montrose: £62,000

The flat is located on Montrose High Street. Image: Springbok Properties
The large rear garden. Image: Springbok Properties
The fitted kitchen. Image: Springbok Properties
The three-piece shower room. Image: Springbok Properties

This bright ground-floor flat is located on the bustling High Street in Montrose.

It features a large living room, which includes patio doors.

These lead to a private garden at the back of the flat.

A fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms and a three-piece shower room also feature.

It is being marketed by Springbok Properties for offers over £62,000.

4. Bellevue Terrace, Ferryden: £60,000

Bellevue Terrace is within walking distance of Montrose. Image: Yopa
The entrance to the property. Image: Yopa
The carpeted lounge. Image: Yopa
The modern kitchen. Image: Yopa

This affordable one-bedroom home is located in the attractive fishing village of Ferryden, just south of Montrose.

It has been described as a “great starter home” and benefits from central gas heating and double glazing.

A carpeted lounge and three-piece suite with shower are attractive features.

It is also home to a modern kitchen, which has integrated appliances including an electric oven.

It is being marked by Yopa for offers over £60,000. 

5. 18B High Street, Brechin: £49,000

The sitting room. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The spacious double bedroom. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The bathroom. Image: Wardhaugh Property

This is a one-bedroom flat in the heart of Brechin.

The property features a modern open-plan kitchen and electric heating.

It also has a spacious double bedroom and a partly tiled bathroom.

It is being marketed by Wardhaugh Property for offers over £49,000.

6. India Lane, Montrose: £47,995

The property is located on the first floor of a traditional building. Image: Portolio
The open-plan kitchen and lounge. Image: Portolio
The double bedroom. Image: Portolio
The bathroom includes an electric shower. Image: Portolio

This one-bedroom property is located on the first floor of a traditional building near Montrose Beach.

It is home to a spacious open-plan lounge and kitchen.

It also benefits from electric heating, double glazing and insulated plasterboard.

The bathroom also features an electric shower.

It is being marketed by Portolio for offers over £47,995.

7. Castle Street, Montrose: £45,000

The flat is located on Castle Street in Montrose. Image: Your Move
The shared drying area at the rear of the flat. Image: Your Move
The lounge and kitchen area. Image: Your Move
The kitchen. Image: Your Move

This upper floor flat is situated near Montrose Town Centre and has been described as a good find for “first-time buyers” or “downsizers”.

It features an entrance hall and a combined lounge and kitchen area.

The kitchen includes a built-in fridge, oven and a glass hob.

The bathroom also hosts a spacious shower.

The bedroom can be used to host a double bed and additional storage.

The property also benefits from electric heating, double glazing and a shared drying area outside.

It is being marketed by Your Move for offers over £45,000.

More from Property

The balcony at the Crieff apartment. Image: Deborah Johnson Properties
Crieff apartment with balcony boasting beautiful views for sale
A bed and breakfast for sale The property is on Main Street in Killin.
4-bedroom house and B&B next to Loch Tay going to auction
Harecraig House. Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Harecraig House: Prominent Broughty Ferry clifftop home is a labour of love for its…
Outside of Crieff home.
Stunning 5-bedroom villa in 'exclusive' Crieff address for sale
Aerial view of Broomhead House in Dunfermline.
Flat inside 19th-century Dunfermline 'country house' packed with period features for sale
This handsome Broughty Ferry villa topped the charts. Image: TSPC.
Broughty Ferry villa with 6 bedrooms was TSPC's top property in December
Amanda Crighton with her family.
Owner tells of sadness as she puts Pitlochry sweet shop for sale
The apartment is within Brentham Park House. Image: Halliday Homes
Stirling apartment inside stunning baronial mansion for sale
Outside of Princes Street, Perth.
7 homes on the market in Perth and Kinross for less than £70k
Glenvarnoch
'Unique' Stirlingshire home with beautiful vaulted oak beams for sale

Conversation