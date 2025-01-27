LEE WILKIE: Dundee need striking reinforcements this week

It won’t have been said too often over recent years but Dundee would have been disappointed to have Saturday’s game at Celtic called off.

The way they had gone about their recent matches – and especially the home match with the Hoops – would have had them going to Parkhead with confidence they could hurt the champions.

They certainly did at Dens Park a fortnight or so ago.

The squad the Dark Blues have right now, young and full of energy, would have been right up for a test like that.

But they’ll take advantage of a bit of a breather after a tough few weeks of Premiership action.

New striker

Curtis Main left the club and I’ll be amazed if another striker isn’t coming in

before the transfer window shuts next week.

There’s no doubt Simon Murray needs help up front.

Seb Palmer-Houlden has done well but they do need another option.

They are so reliant on Murray.

While he’s fit, that’s absolutely fine.

But I do worry what happens if he gets injured.

Murray is a massive leader in that team, leading the line and setting an example from the front.

So much energy and determination that it must be contagious in that squad.

Some help for him is needed to lighten the load.