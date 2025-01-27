LEE WILKIE: Dundee need striking reinforcements this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee need striking reinforcements this week

Simon Murray needs a helping hand writes former Dens defender Lee Wilkie.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted with his team against Rangers.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

It won’t have been said too often over recent years but Dundee would have been disappointed to have Saturday’s game at Celtic called off.

The way they had gone about their recent matches – and especially the home match with the Hoops – would have had them going to Parkhead with confidence they could hurt the champions.

They certainly did at Dens Park a fortnight or so ago.

Dundee celebrate against Celtic
Dundee were impressive last time out against Celtic. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

The squad the Dark Blues have right now, young and full of energy, would have been right up for a test like that.

But they’ll take advantage of a bit of a breather after a tough few weeks of Premiership action.

New striker

Curtis Main left the club and I’ll be amazed if another striker isn’t coming in
before the transfer window shuts next week.

There’s no doubt Simon Murray needs help up front.

Simon Murray is in fine form for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Simon Murray is in fine form for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Seb Palmer-Houlden has done well but they do need another option.

They are so reliant on Murray.

While he’s fit, that’s absolutely fine.

But I do worry what happens if he gets injured.

Murray is a massive leader in that team, leading the line and setting an example from the front.

So much energy and determination that it must be contagious in that squad.

Some help for him is needed to lighten the load.

