Death-crash motorist who killed Dundee postal worker asks for driving ban to be lifted

A driver who killed a Dundee father-of-two as he crossed a street has failed in an attempt to get his ban removed.

Kyle McLachlan, 24, was caged for 20 months in 2021 after he struck postal worker Scott Millar, 33, in the city’s Argyllgait in 2018.

The then 17-year-old – who was uninsured and only held a provisional licence – told police that he was “f***ed” because it wasn’t his car.

McLachlan received a five year driving disqualification and told he would have to pass an extended test before he could apply for a licence.

However, at a hearing on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow, McLachlan applied to return to the roads earlier.

Family arguments

His lawyer stated that roof labourer McLachlan has been driven to his work by his parents which has led to arguments with them.

Ann Ogg, defending, said: “He has lost his employment in Forfar as his employer told him that they required someone who could drive.

“The fact that he couldn’t meant that he was not likely to be employed by them again.

“He is anxious to try and obtain a career.”

It was revealed that McLachlan was convicted of a racially aggravated breach of the peace after the crash where he was admonished but ordered to pay £125 in compensation.

Judge Lord Mulholland said: “I am refusing your application – you have a terrible driving record.

“You were convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

“You have accumulated a breach of the peace.

“Quite frankly, you were not of good behaviour and have shown no determination to put all this behind you and reform your life so in the circumstances, I refuse your application.”

Borrowed car from racing driver

Co-accused Finlay Hutchison, a racing driver, had pled guilty to permitting McLachlan to drive the BMW M4 otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive the car and without insurance.

He also admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice by stating to a police constable that he did not give the car keys to anyone and had not given anyone permission to drive the vehicle.

Hutchison was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and was placed on supervision for 18 months.

He was fined £2,000 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Mr Millar, 33, was knocked down as he walked across a road, after enjoying a music and dance festival in the city.

He died after sustaining serious head injuries, but McLachlan failed to stop after the collision.

At his sentencing in May 2021, a member of Mr Millar’s shouted “rot in hell,” from the public gallery.

