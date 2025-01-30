Dundee developer loses appeal to expand Broughty Ferry housing scheme

A Dundee developer has lost its appeal to expand the Balgillo Heights housing scheme in Broughty Ferry.

Kirkwood Homes had lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government after Dundee City Council refused to grant planning permission for the expansion proposals.

The developer was aiming to build an additional 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

These properties would have formed part of the existing Balgillo Heights development which already has around 250 properties.

Dundee City Council’s (DCC) planning committee refused the application when they met last August.

Concerns over land and transport

They agued that the houses would be built on land designated as “open countryside” in the council’s development plan.

There were also concerns Kirkwood had failed to demonstrate the site would be accessible by public transport.

This was despite the developer’s insistence an agreement had been reached with a bus company which would see them fund a new service for a three-year period.

Following the refusal, the land director at Kirkwood Allan Rae said they were “extremely disappointed” by the decision – adding they hoped the Scottish Government would recognise the proposal was an “important contribution to Dundee”.

However, reporter Philip McLean – who was handling the appeal – sided with DCC and determined the application was not supported by policies regarding building in the countryside or on brownfield sites.

Mr McLean also addressed the issue of the proposed bus route.

Appeal dismissed

Writing in a decision report he detailed that whilst an hourly bus service to the city centre would be a “convenient option” for residents, there was no evidence it would commercially viable after the three-year subsidy period.

He concluded there was no justification to allow the development and refused planning permission.

The refusal comes just a week after Kirkwood won a separate appeal to avoid paying a financial contribution towards a new school in the area.

Reacting to the dismissal of the expansion appeal, Mr Rae slammed what he called “outdated local development plans”.

He said: “We are deeply disappointed by the Scottish Government’s decision to dismiss our appeal for the extension of the Balgillo Heights development.

“The project would have delivered a further 38 high-quality homes, addressing a clear need for housing in an area where demand remains high.

“Our application demonstrated that the site was well-connected, with essential services, including two supermarkets and a primary school – within a 20-minute walk.

“The development also proposed a vital sustainable transport solution through a new bus service linking the site to Dundee city centre and Ninewells Hospital.

“We had worked closely with the council to identify bus stop locations and partnered with Stagecoach to fund the service for three years.

“However, with this refusal, that bus service will no longer proceed.

“Ultimately, it is a squandered opportunity to deliver significant investment for the benefit of the community in Linlathen and we are currently reviewing our next steps for the site.”