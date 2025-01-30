Dundee developer loses appeal to expand Broughty Ferry housing scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee developer loses appeal to expand Broughty Ferry housing scheme

Kirkwood Homes had appealed Dundee City Council's refusal to grant planning permission for an additional 38 houses to be built at Balgillo Heights.

By Laura Devlin
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
A Dundee developer has lost its appeal to expand the Balgillo Heights housing scheme in Broughty Ferry.

Kirkwood Homes had lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government after Dundee City Council refused to grant planning permission for the expansion proposals.

The developer was aiming to build an additional 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

These properties would have formed part of the existing Balgillo Heights development which already has around 250 properties.

Dundee City Council’s (DCC) planning committee refused the application when they met last August.

Concerns over land and transport

They agued that the houses would be built on land designated as “open countryside” in the council’s development plan.

There were also concerns Kirkwood had failed to demonstrate the site would be accessible by public transport.

This was despite the developer’s insistence an agreement had been reached with a bus company which would see them fund a new service for a three-year period.

Kirkwood Homes development at Balgillo Heights, Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

Following the refusal, the land director at Kirkwood Allan Rae said they were “extremely disappointed” by the decision – adding they hoped the Scottish Government would recognise the proposal was an “important contribution to Dundee”.

However, reporter Philip McLean – who was handling the appeal – sided with DCC and determined the application was not supported by policies regarding building in the countryside or on brownfield sites.

Mr McLean also addressed the issue of the proposed bus route.

Appeal dismissed

Writing in a decision report he detailed that whilst an hourly bus service to the city centre would be a “convenient option” for residents, there was no evidence it would  commercially viable after the three-year subsidy period.

He concluded there was no justification to allow the development and refused planning permission.

The refusal comes just a week after Kirkwood won a separate appeal to avoid paying a financial contribution towards a new school in the area.

Reacting to the dismissal of the expansion appeal, Mr Rae slammed what he called “outdated local development plans”.

He said: “We are deeply disappointed by the Scottish Government’s decision to dismiss our appeal for the extension of the Balgillo Heights development.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson.

“The project would have delivered a further 38 high-quality homes, addressing a clear need for housing in an area where demand remains high.

“Our application demonstrated that the site was well-connected, with essential services, including two supermarkets and a primary school – within a 20-minute walk.

“The development also proposed a vital sustainable transport solution through a new bus service linking the site to Dundee city centre and Ninewells Hospital.

“We had worked closely with the council to identify bus stop locations and partnered with Stagecoach to fund the service for three years.

“However, with this refusal, that bus service will no longer proceed.

“Ultimately, it is a squandered opportunity to deliver significant investment for the benefit of the community in Linlathen and we are currently reviewing our next steps for the site.”

