Song and dance as £8m Dunfermline community hub opens

A new £8 million community hub has officially opened in Dunfermline.

The Abbeyview centre’s manager Brian Cashman welcomed special guests to the state-of-the-art facility on Thursday.

Celebrations got under way with performances from the Lynburn Primary School choir and the Studio 21 Dance Collective.

Staff and community groups moved in in September but today’s ceremony marked the official opening.

Funded by Fife Council, the project involved the transformation of the former local office.

The building was expanded and now offers a huge range of facilities.

And council communities spokesperson Linda Erskine said it will now “pave the way for future opportunities.

Purpose-built facilities at Abbeyview Community Hub

The Abbeyview Community Hub now offers:

A reception area with dedicated interview spaces

Multi-purpose activity space

Community function space, replacing the existing community centre

Teaching kitchen for teaching the creation of affordable meals

IT suite for building confidence in digital skills

Community space with kitchen for use by community groups

Several smaller rooms for various needs

Secure entrance for after school club

Secure garden and play area.

Councillor Erskine said: “The new Abbeyview Community Hub demonstrates we’re working hard to make sure our facilities meet the needs and aspirations of the communities they serve.

“This innovative facility will pave the way for future opportunities in Abbeyview, providing the community with the space it needs to grow and thrive.”

Meanwhile, city of Dunfermline area committee convener James Calder said the local community was a key partner in the hub’s design.

“From the start, community groups, organisations, young people and families took part in consultation events,” he said.

“In the last year, Fife Council has invested over £130million in the city of Dunfermline through creating the new community hub in Abbeyview and replacing St Columba’s and Woodmill High Schools at Dunfermline Learning Campus.

“As Scotland’s newest city, Dunfermline needs facilities that reflect this status and encourage further investment in the city and Fife.”