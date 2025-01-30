Song and dance as £8m Dunfermline community hub opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Song and dance as £8m Dunfermline community hub opens

The new centre in Abbeyview is described as state-of-the-art.

By Claire Warrender
Councillors Linda Erskine and James Calder officially open Abbeyview Community Hub
Councillors Linda Erskine and James Calder officially open Abbeyview Community Hub. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A new £8 million community hub has officially opened in Dunfermline.

The Abbeyview centre’s manager Brian Cashman welcomed special guests to the state-of-the-art facility on Thursday.

Guests at the Abbeyview Community hub official opening
Guests at the Abbeyview Community hub official opening. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Celebrations got under way with performances from the Lynburn Primary School choir and the Studio 21 Dance Collective.

Staff and community groups moved in in September but today’s ceremony marked the official opening.

Funded by Fife Council, the project involved the transformation of the former local office.

The building was expanded and now offers a huge range of facilities.

And council communities spokesperson Linda Erskine said it will now “pave the way for future opportunities.

Purpose-built facilities at Abbeyview Community Hub

The Abbeyview Community Hub now offers:

  • A reception area with dedicated interview spaces
  • Multi-purpose activity space
  • Community function space, replacing the existing community centre
  • Teaching kitchen for teaching the creation of affordable meals
  • IT suite for building confidence in digital skills
  • Community space with kitchen for use by community groups
  • Several smaller rooms for various needs
  •  Secure entrance for after school club
  • Secure garden and play area.

Councillor Erskine said: “The new Abbeyview Community Hub demonstrates we’re working hard to make sure our facilities meet the needs and aspirations of the communities they serve.

“This innovative facility will pave the way for future opportunities in Abbeyview, providing the community with the space it needs to grow and thrive.”

Abbeyview Community Hub.
Abbeyview Community Hub. Image Fife Council

Meanwhile, city of Dunfermline area committee convener James Calder said the local community was a key partner in the hub’s design.

“From the start, community groups, organisations, young people and families took part in consultation events,” he said.

“In the last year, Fife Council has invested over £130million in the city of Dunfermline through creating the new community hub in Abbeyview and replacing St Columba’s and Woodmill High Schools at Dunfermline Learning Campus.

“As Scotland’s newest city, Dunfermline needs facilities that reflect this status and encourage further investment in the city and Fife.”

