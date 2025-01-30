YouTuber praised for video showing off ‘beautiful’ side of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

YouTuber praised for video showing off ‘beautiful’ side of Dundee

'Eddy Cheeee' has become a regular visitor to the city after attending a Dundee United match last year.

By Ben MacDonald
Eddy Cheeee releases Dundee tour video
Eddy Cheeee has shared his love for Dundee in a new video. Image: Eddy Cheeee/YouTube

A YouTuber has been praised for showing off the “beautiful” side of Dundee.

‘Eddy Cheeee’ has become a regular visitor to the city after attending a Dundee United match last year.

The Birmingham-based content creator – who has more than 23,000 subscribers – has now returned to Tayside for one of his latest videos.

The caption of the video says that Dundee “is more than just the most dangerous place in Scotland”.

Several viewers of his video have questioned the accuracy of that statement.

YouTuber showcases Dundee attractions

However, many others have praised his video for showcasing the many sights the city has to offer.

As he walks through the city centre in the video, Eddy says he is impressed by the architecture – especially the new BT Greenmarket building and St Paul’s Church

He said: “You can tell Dundee is so modern, there’s so many nice buildings here.”

Eddy also shares his surprise at realising Winston Churchill was a city MP after spotting the plaque on Nethergate.

The vlogger then walks from the centre to the top of the Law.

The Birmingham resident walked to the top of Dundee Law. Image: Eddy Cheeee/YouTube

Reaching the summit, Eddy says: “This is stunning.

“The view of the bridge from here is ridiculous. It’s absolutely amazing here.”

He also receives some historic trivia from Bowbridge Bar landlord Wayne O’Hare.

After breakfast at Stenecki, Eddy then takes a walk along the Waterfront to visit the V&A and RRS Discovery.

‘This is Dundee, this is beautiful’

Walking through the V&A’s archway, he says: “This is Dundee. This is beautiful.

“When I tell people about Dundee they don’t get why I like it. They ask me why and it’s because of this. You never know what you’re going to see.”

He adds: “It’s an amazing, beautiful city. You’ve definitely got to come here.”

Eddy also visited the V&A and RRS Discovery. Image: Eddy Cheeee/YouTube

On a walk over the Tay Road Bridge, he says: “The views from here are ridiculous. It looks beautiful up here.

“This has just been amazing. There’s a reason why I love this city, Dundee just resonates with me so much.”

He also pays a visit to Montrose beach while in the area.

Viewers praise YouTuber for showcasing Dundee

One viewer said: “Your positivity is superb mate, and (you’re) slowly becoming an honorary Dundonian – love it.”

Another posted: “Thanks Eddy for showing how lovely our city really is.”

One viewer wrote: “Driven through the outskirts of Dundee more than once, but don’t remember actually setting foot.

“Didn’t realise how beautiful the city is.”

One other said: “Thanks for coming to the HMS Unicorn Eddy, it was a pleasure to meet you and we can’t wait to see you onboard again.”

More from Dundee

A previous strike at the university. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee University staff back strike action
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Dundee developer loses appeal to expand Broughty Ferry housing scheme
4
Kyle McLachlan. Image: DCT Media
Death-crash motorist who killed Dundee postal worker asks for driving ban to be lifted
Martell Maxwell outside the Dundee home on Homes Under the Hammer
Martel Maxwell films Homes Under the Hammer in Dundee for first time
The former Royal Bank of Scotland branch
Chance to buy former Dundee bank for just £65k
Laurie Brown admitted abducting the woman at a house in Dundee. Image: Facebook
Drug dealer held pregnant woman captive in Dundee house for nearly 12 hours
dundee university strike 2019
Result of Dundee University strike ballot expected today after angry staff rally at Holyrood
21
Steven Greig viciously assaulted the taxi driver on Coupar Angus Road. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Serial criminal found guilty of murdering Dundee taxi driver
Luna sustained significant injuries in the Dundee dog attack.
Mum's horror as dog savaged in Dundee attack
6
A stock image of Pokemon trading cards
Trading standards probes complaints over Pokemon card machine at Dundee Overgate

Conversation