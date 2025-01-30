YouTuber praised for video showing off ‘beautiful’ side of Dundee

A YouTuber has been praised for showing off the “beautiful” side of Dundee.

‘Eddy Cheeee’ has become a regular visitor to the city after attending a Dundee United match last year.

The Birmingham-based content creator – who has more than 23,000 subscribers – has now returned to Tayside for one of his latest videos.

The caption of the video says that Dundee “is more than just the most dangerous place in Scotland”.

Several viewers of his video have questioned the accuracy of that statement.

YouTuber showcases Dundee attractions

However, many others have praised his video for showcasing the many sights the city has to offer.

As he walks through the city centre in the video, Eddy says he is impressed by the architecture – especially the new BT Greenmarket building and St Paul’s Church

He said: “You can tell Dundee is so modern, there’s so many nice buildings here.”

Eddy also shares his surprise at realising Winston Churchill was a city MP after spotting the plaque on Nethergate.

The vlogger then walks from the centre to the top of the Law.

Reaching the summit, Eddy says: “This is stunning.

“The view of the bridge from here is ridiculous. It’s absolutely amazing here.”

He also receives some historic trivia from Bowbridge Bar landlord Wayne O’Hare.

After breakfast at Stenecki, Eddy then takes a walk along the Waterfront to visit the V&A and RRS Discovery.

‘This is Dundee, this is beautiful’

Walking through the V&A’s archway, he says: “This is Dundee. This is beautiful.

“When I tell people about Dundee they don’t get why I like it. They ask me why and it’s because of this. You never know what you’re going to see.”

He adds: “It’s an amazing, beautiful city. You’ve definitely got to come here.”

On a walk over the Tay Road Bridge, he says: “The views from here are ridiculous. It looks beautiful up here.

“This has just been amazing. There’s a reason why I love this city, Dundee just resonates with me so much.”

He also pays a visit to Montrose beach while in the area.

Viewers praise YouTuber for showcasing Dundee

One viewer said: “Your positivity is superb mate, and (you’re) slowly becoming an honorary Dundonian – love it.”

Another posted: “Thanks Eddy for showing how lovely our city really is.”

One viewer wrote: “Driven through the outskirts of Dundee more than once, but don’t remember actually setting foot.

“Didn’t realise how beautiful the city is.”

One other said: “Thanks for coming to the HMS Unicorn Eddy, it was a pleasure to meet you and we can’t wait to see you onboard again.”