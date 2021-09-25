Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee performer hosts music night to support children with additional needs

By Katy Scott
September 25 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 25 2021, 9.18am
Ed Muirhead has organised the music session in Dundee.

A musician has organised a new talent showcase in Dundee – with proceeds funding music lessons for youngsters with additional needs.

The singer-songwriter event will be held on October 8 at Blend Coffee Lounge on Reform Street.

Organiser Ed Muirhead is aiming to help local primary school children with music education and to encourage kids to get creative.

He said: “The gig will fund 10 full weeks of music sessions for children, so that’s exciting.

Ed has organised the songwriters’ night at Blend to support music lessons for children with additional needs.

“It’s free-form music making. A lot of the kids aren’t able to communicate verbally or struggle to express themselves.

“I hope these music lessons will help them to engage musically and express themselves that way.

“Often people find music making a bit more accessible, so we’re focus on the creative side of education.”

Plans to get more songwriters on the bill

The coffee house event will run from 7pm-9pm and feature Dundee singer-songwriters James Liandu, Rebecca Kidd, and Lonely Lost Boy.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children under 16.

Ed said: “It’s all songwriters from around Dundee singing their own original music.

“We’ve already got another event planned for December and we’re hoping to run them every couple of months.

“It’ll be good to get even more local singers on the bill and give them a place to perform.

“It’s all organised too, so all our singer-songwriters need to do is turn up.

“So far the tickets are selling well and they’ll probably sell out as there’s a limit on capacity.”

A poster for the live music event in October.

Ed has hosted two previous events to showcase the songwriters, with the most recent gig taking place in February 2020.

The pandemic delayed efforts to run subsequent events, as restrictions on live music were strict until recent months.

He added: “Hopefully restrictions will continue to ease off so that we can hold more events like this going forward.”

Ed has a degree in music therapy and teaches people of all ages around Dundee.

He hit the headlines in 2013 when he immortalised Dundee’s Kingsway in an ode to the road.

