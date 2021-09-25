Dundee performer hosts music night to support children with additional needs

A musician has organised a new talent showcase in Dundee – with proceeds funding music lessons for youngsters with additional needs.

The singer-songwriter event will be held on October 8 at Blend Coffee Lounge on Reform Street.

Organiser Ed Muirhead is aiming to help local primary school children with music education and to encourage kids to get creative.

He said: “The gig will fund 10 full weeks of music sessions for children, so that’s exciting.

“It’s free-form music making. A lot of the kids aren’t able to communicate verbally or struggle to express themselves.

“I hope these music lessons will help them to engage musically and express themselves that way.

“Often people find music making a bit more accessible, so we’re focus on the creative side of education.”

Plans to get more songwriters on the bill

The coffee house event will run from 7pm-9pm and feature Dundee singer-songwriters James Liandu, Rebecca Kidd, and Lonely Lost Boy.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children under 16.

Ed said: “It’s all songwriters from around Dundee singing their own original music.

“We’ve already got another event planned for December and we’re hoping to run them every couple of months.

“It’ll be good to get even more local singers on the bill and give them a place to perform.

“It’s all organised too, so all our singer-songwriters need to do is turn up.

“So far the tickets are selling well and they’ll probably sell out as there’s a limit on capacity.”

Ed has hosted two previous events to showcase the songwriters, with the most recent gig taking place in February 2020.

The pandemic delayed efforts to run subsequent events, as restrictions on live music were strict until recent months.

He added: “Hopefully restrictions will continue to ease off so that we can hold more events like this going forward.”

Ed has a degree in music therapy and teaches people of all ages around Dundee.

He hit the headlines in 2013 when he immortalised Dundee’s Kingsway in an ode to the road.