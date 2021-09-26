Busy street sealed off as firefighters tackle loose masonry in Dundee

Firefighters closed off a busy Dundee street after concerns were raised regarding loose masonry.

Appliances from Macalpine Road and Blackness were in attendance as Reform Street was sealed off near The Counting House.

One height appliance was assessing the damage near a section of homes and shops as they attempted to make the building safe on Sunday September 26.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We received a call from Police Scotland shortly before 2pm in connection with loose masonry on Reform Street.

“One crew from Macalpine Road is in attendance alongside a height appliance from Blackness.”

The road reopened shortly after 3pm.