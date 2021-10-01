Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee firm’s £25,000 donation helps Tayside and north Fife children’s cancer charity steel itself for the future

By Michael Alexander
October 1 2021, 5.00pm
L to R are operations manager Jason Wood, sales exec Dianne Robertson, Lodge Treasurer John Walker, Managing Director Ian Harding and Biz Logan, Lodge Manager ....Pic Paul Reid
Lockdown has been an incredibly different time for all charities with funding opportunities like street collections and sponsored events being almost impossible.

Across the country, good causes have seen their incomes dip and it’s a worrying time for organisations that exist to help others.

However, thanks to a generous donation from Dundee’s Brown & Tawse Steelstock, Tayside and North East Fife Children with Cancer and Leukaemia (TCCL) has been awarded £25,000 which will cover the cost of running its holiday home in St Andrews for a whole year.

The specialist steel firm, which has sites across Scotland and the north of England, has gifted £25,000 to TCCL Lodge after hearing about the good work of the local charity from its sales executive Diane Robertson.

TCCL Lodge in St Andrews

St Andrews holiday home

Established 27 years ago to provide practical, emotional and financial support to families across Tayside and Fife experiencing childhood cancer, the charity opened a holiday home in St Andrews in 2015 following a £500,00 fundraising campaign.

Since then, the luxury lodge has been providing families with up to a week’s free stay in the seaside town.

TCCL Lodge chairperson Rosalie Wilkie said: “Although TCCL continued to give grants to families and provide all of the support we usually do, lockdown meant we had to close the doors of the lodge to families.

“This was very hard as we knew families needed the support then more than ever.

Elliot and Aaron Berghuis of Cupar with TCCL Lodge manager Elizabeth Logan re-opening TCCL Lodge after Covid closure

“However, now the lodge has re-opened, and it has been fantastic to see so many families benefitting from a visit again”.

Dr Wilkie added: “Fundraising to support TCCL and the lodge has been pretty much impossible since March 2020 and we are very grateful to everyone who continued their support, particularly those signing up to our Friends of TCCL scheme, but like so many other charities we were concerned about the dip in income due to lockdown.

Running costs

“We were delighted to hear about the donation from Brown & Tawse Steelstock, which will cover our running costs for a year and ensure so many other families can make special memories with a visit to TCCL Lodge in St Andrews.

“We are very grateful to them and to Diane Robertson for putting us forward.”

Brown & Tawse Managing Director Ian Harding said: “We decided at the end of last year that we wanted to support a handful of good causes in the areas in which our group operates in Scotland and northern England.

TCCL is a great charity, helping so many families at a very difficult time in their lives and we are delighted that Brown & Tawse is able to support them in this work.”

