Winterfest is coming: Ice rink and big wheel to be installed in Dundee next week

By Matteo Bell
November 4 2021, 5.13pm
The big wheel in Dundee.

The bones of Dundee’s Christmas market will be on show next week as the ice rink and big wheel are due to be installed.

Winterfest will kick off on November 26 and was given the final permissions by Dundee City Council this week.

Now construction is due to begin on two of its biggest attractions – the big wheel and ice rink.

The wheel will be a familiar sight to Dundonians as it was at Slessor Gardens during the school holidays last month.

What is Winterfest?

First announced in September, the Winterfest plans to bring an ice rink, big wheel and “Christmas village” to Dundee in order to create a festive market organisers hope will rival similar events in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Edinburgh Christmas Market.

The city centre and Slessor Gardens will be transformed for the event, with shopping stalls and Christmas lights being used to create a seasonal atmosphere.

Other attractions will include a 3D Christmas card and a lights display featuring DC Thomson comic characters.

Delight

Organisers M&N Events are celebrating their newly-granted planning permission, promising the market will be “terrific” and vowing to get to work quickly.

A spokesperson said: “We’re delighted that planning permission has been granted and are looking forward to opening Winterfest to the public on November 26.

The torchlit procession arrives and lines up on the Caird Hall steps, City Square, Dundee, November 17 2018.

“We have a number of traders, both local and from elsewhere in Scotland, on board which is terrific.

“From Monday the public will start to see the event taking shape as both the big wheel and the ice rink are scheduled to start being built.

“We can’t wait to welcome the first visitors.”

Sellers call prices ‘astronomical’

However, not everyone is as excited for the event.

Local businesses have already hit out at high rent prices for stalls – some of which could cost up to £10,000.

Old Mill Kitchen owner Grant Mulholland has labelled the rate “a joke.”

He said: “I just feel like it’s astronomical.

“As a small, local business that’s pretty unachievable.

Grant Mulholland.

“It’s just a bit of a joke, especially when it’s our first year of doing this.

“We don’t know what the footfall is going to be like and how much we’re going to make from this.

“I could understand if they did a commission on your sales or something but this is just a shame.”

Christmas in Dundee: Big wheel, ice rink and festive village plans revealed

