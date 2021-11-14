Woman allegedly punched in face at bus stop in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly punched in the face at a bus stop in Dundee.

The assault took place in Lochee on Coupar Angus Road near the Adamson Court multi at around 1.35pm on Monday November 8.

The woman was approached in the street near to the bus stop by another woman and was allegedly assaulted.

Words had apparently been exchanged between both parties immediately beforehand and police believe this may have been overheard by passers-by.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We would particularly like to trace another woman who was not involved in any way, but had been waiting at the bus stop and is thought to have witnessed the entire incident.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1722 of November 8.”