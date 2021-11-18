VIDEO: Gillies kick off Broughty Ferry Christmas with incredible window display unveiling

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Broughty Ferry shop has kicked off the Christmas season by unveiling its impressive Winter Wonderland shop window.

Gillies, a furniture shop on Brook Street, debuted the window at lunchtime on Thursday in what has become a Ferry tradition.

Crowds gathered outside the store to watch as the paper covering the window was ripped away to reveal a snow-covered scene, complete with singing penguins and reindeer.

Passers-by called the display “lovely” and “amazing”, with one adding: “I’ve taken some pics to show my husband when I get home.”

‘We’re glad so many people turned up’

The warm reception delighted Gillies staff, who were handing out sweets to the crowd.

Ewan Philp, marketing director, said: “We really enjoy transforming our usual furniture display into a Christmas or winter-themed wonderland for the community.

“Every year we continue to try to outdo ourselves and just put more and more effort into making a good display for everybody to enjoy.

“We normally start the planning, believe it not, in February.

“We just come up with ideas and order any animations that we need to make the display come together.

“We’re really glad that we had so many people turned out to see it opening.”

The window unveiling is just the start of the Ferry’s Christmas festivities, with a Christmas light switch on bringing rides, music and food to the area on Thursday night.