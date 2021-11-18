Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Gillies kick off Broughty Ferry Christmas with incredible window display unveiling

By Matteo Bell
November 18 2021, 6.49pm Updated: November 18 2021, 7.45pm

A Broughty Ferry shop has kicked off the Christmas season by unveiling its impressive Winter Wonderland shop window.

Gillies, a furniture shop on Brook Street, debuted the window at lunchtime on Thursday in what has become a Ferry tradition.

Crowds gathered outside the store to watch as the paper covering the window was ripped away to reveal a snow-covered scene, complete with singing penguins and reindeer.

Sofia Bertolotto, two, and mum Gemma look through the window at the display.
Passers-by called the display “lovely” and “amazing”, with one adding: “I’ve taken some pics to show my husband when I get home.”

‘We’re glad so many people turned up’

The warm reception delighted Gillies staff, who were handing out sweets to the crowd.

Ewan Philp, marketing director, said: “We really enjoy transforming our usual furniture display into a Christmas or winter-themed wonderland for the community.

“Every year we continue to try to outdo ourselves and just put more and more effort into making a good display for everybody to enjoy.

“We normally start the planning, believe it not, in February.

Freddie Barr, 3 and Alex Barton, 3, watch the display.
“We just come up with ideas and order any animations that we need to make the display come together.

“We’re really glad that we had so many people turned out to see it opening.”

The window unveiling is just the start of the Ferry’s Christmas festivities, with a Christmas light switch on bringing rides, music and food to the area on Thursday night.

