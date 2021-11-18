Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee ice queen welcomes Winterfest rink to city’s Slessor Gardens

By Alasdair Clark
November 18 2021, 9.10pm Updated: November 18 2021, 9.13pm
Natalie said she hoped the ice rink would inspire others
Natalie said she hoped the ice rink would inspire others

Champion Dundee skater Natasha McKay has welcomed the Winterfest ice rink to the city’s Slessor Gardens, announcing a unique skating event.

The Team GB hopeful and four times British National Single Figure Skating Champion visited the Winterfest site at Slessor Gardens.

She announced a skating event to take place on December 9 featuring competitive skaters from Dundee Ice Arena, where three of the UK’s top figure skaters train.

They will put on a display on December 9 between 5.55pm until 6.15pm and members of the public who book a session will be given the chance to skate alongside the professionals.

Natalie paid a visit to the rink at Slessor Gardens

Natasha said: “It’s great for Dundee and it’s going to be so exciting to have an ice-rink in the city for Christmas.

“Accessibility to rinks is really important and we’re lucky to have such a great facility with the arena.”

The champion skater, who is hoping to make it onto Team GB at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, said she started out on the ice by attending a friend’s birthday and was hooked.

“You never know who might be inspired by having a go on the festive rink.

Dundee Winterfest Slessor Gardens
Construction on the big wheel got underway last week

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come and try and have a bit of fun, and the display skaters will put on a terrific performance,” she added.

Montana Thomson from M&N Events said: “We’re very excited at welcoming people to Slessor Gardens.

“There will be something for everyone and we’re delighted to be hosting the Festive Ice Gala which will be a great spectacle.”

The Christmas festival, which gets underway later this month, will feature a Ferris wheel at Slessor Gardens, the ice rink and market selling food, drink and other goods.

Some businesses are unhappy at the cost to rent a stall

Work got underway to construct the festival last week, but some businesses have complained about the cost to take part.

Some have been informed that stalls cost as much as £10,000, leading business owners to suggest they would snub the even altogether.

Grant Mulholland, proprietor of The Old Mill Kitchen and Coffee Shop, had considered renting a stall but was put off by the price.

A new app has been launched for the Winterfest event

“When we saw the pricing we just thought ‘wow’.

“Whilst we are excited at the prospect of the Christmas Market in Slessor Gardens this year I don’t think you will see many of your favourite local businesses selling their goods.

“When customers ask why we didn’t take part I’m sure the pricing we shared online will explain it all.

When customers ask why we didn’t take part I’m sure the pricing we shared online will explain it all

Grant Mulholland

“All the local businesses have worked extremely hard over the past year to keep their businesses going and then you see this pricing — it’s just madness.”

Explaining the pricing structure, a spokesperson from M&N Events said: “Our pricing structure is fairly based on the infrastructure costs we have to absorb to enable the market to take place.

“We have also donated two free market chalets to Dundee City Council which is set to benefit around twelve businesses over the six week period.”

Winterfest of discontent: Dundee traders scoff at £10,000 price tag for Christmas stall

More from The Courier