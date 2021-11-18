Dundee ice queen welcomes Winterfest rink to city’s Slessor Gardens

An error occurred. Please try again.

Champion Dundee skater Natasha McKay has welcomed the Winterfest ice rink to the city’s Slessor Gardens, announcing a unique skating event.

The Team GB hopeful and four times British National Single Figure Skating Champion visited the Winterfest site at Slessor Gardens.

She announced a skating event to take place on December 9 featuring competitive skaters from Dundee Ice Arena, where three of the UK’s top figure skaters train.

They will put on a display on December 9 between 5.55pm until 6.15pm and members of the public who book a session will be given the chance to skate alongside the professionals.

Natasha said: “It’s great for Dundee and it’s going to be so exciting to have an ice-rink in the city for Christmas.

“Accessibility to rinks is really important and we’re lucky to have such a great facility with the arena.”

The champion skater, who is hoping to make it onto Team GB at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, said she started out on the ice by attending a friend’s birthday and was hooked.

“You never know who might be inspired by having a go on the festive rink.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come and try and have a bit of fun, and the display skaters will put on a terrific performance,” she added.

Montana Thomson from M&N Events said: “We’re very excited at welcoming people to Slessor Gardens.

“There will be something for everyone and we’re delighted to be hosting the Festive Ice Gala which will be a great spectacle.”

The Christmas festival, which gets underway later this month, will feature a Ferris wheel at Slessor Gardens, the ice rink and market selling food, drink and other goods.

Work got underway to construct the festival last week, but some businesses have complained about the cost to take part.

Some have been informed that stalls cost as much as £10,000, leading business owners to suggest they would snub the even altogether.

Grant Mulholland, proprietor of The Old Mill Kitchen and Coffee Shop, had considered renting a stall but was put off by the price.

“When we saw the pricing we just thought ‘wow’.

“Whilst we are excited at the prospect of the Christmas Market in Slessor Gardens this year I don’t think you will see many of your favourite local businesses selling their goods.

“When customers ask why we didn’t take part I’m sure the pricing we shared online will explain it all.

“All the local businesses have worked extremely hard over the past year to keep their businesses going and then you see this pricing — it’s just madness.”

Explaining the pricing structure, a spokesperson from M&N Events said: “Our pricing structure is fairly based on the infrastructure costs we have to absorb to enable the market to take place.

“We have also donated two free market chalets to Dundee City Council which is set to benefit around twelve businesses over the six week period.”