No Claus for concern: Santa returned to Dundee pub as boozy thieves apologise

An error occurred. Please try again.

Santa has returned to Dundee just in time for Christmas after going missing on Wednesday from a city nightspot.

Much to the delight of bosses of The Caird, a 5ft Santa and other decorations were returned to the pub and restaurant, along with a written apology and a box of chocolates.

As reported yesterday, CCTV captured the moment three people were seen to make off with the decorations from the entrance, shortly before midnight.

Police were also investigating the theft.

Staff at the Nethergate business, owned by Jimmy Marr, also discovered the Nutcracker had been damaged with a band pole taken just minutes before.

Today, the firm’s operations manager, Gerry Mooney, said he was delighted to report Santa was back in Dundee, with less than a month until Christmas Day.

“The guys returned the decorations last night and left a note to apologise, and just to say that they were a bit drunk and woke up to find Santa in their living room, and they were bringing him back,” said Gerry.

*** Christmas Thieves – Part 2 ****Update*Having spent a lot of time and money decorating The Caird yesterday to… Posted by The Caird on Thursday, 25 November 2021

“I guess it is in the Christmas spirit that they did the right thing and returned him.

“They also left a box of chocolates as an apology. So it was a bit of a bad story turned into a good news story in the end.”

Gerry had speculated it was a drunken prank, perhaps by local students, with the CCTV showing the trio to be around 20 years old.

“There’s no damage to any of the stuff. The stuff from the nutcracker, it’s been returned and it’s fine too,” he added.

‘Santa is back safe and well in time for Christmas’

“He was at the front door too with Santa but that’s back too, thankfully.

“We had the police involved but we’ve been in touch to let them know that Santa is back.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal and for The Courier and Tele for helping us. Santa’s back, safe and well, you’ll be glad to hear, just in time for Christmas.”

Police previously confirmed officers were looking into the theft and that inquiries were ongoing, but it is understood the matter is no longer being investigated.