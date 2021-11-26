Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

No Claus for concern: Santa returned to Dundee pub as boozy thieves apologise

By Steven Rae
November 26 2021, 10.49am Updated: November 26 2021, 1.47pm
The Caird stolen Santa
Santa has returned, bringing a box of chocolates with him.

Santa has returned to Dundee just in time for Christmas after going missing on Wednesday from a city nightspot.

Much to the delight of bosses of The Caird, a 5ft Santa and other decorations were returned to the pub and restaurant, along with a written apology and a box of chocolates.

As reported yesterday, CCTV captured the moment three people were seen to make off with the decorations from the entrance, shortly before midnight.

Police were also investigating the theft.

The Caird stolen Santa
All is well again at the Caird after the festive theft.

Staff at the Nethergate business, owned by Jimmy Marr, also discovered the Nutcracker had been damaged with a band pole taken just minutes before.

Today, the firm’s operations manager, Gerry Mooney, said he was delighted to report Santa was back in Dundee, with less than a month until Christmas Day.

“The guys returned the decorations last night and left a note to apologise, and just to say that they were a bit drunk and woke up to find Santa in their living room, and they were bringing him back,” said Gerry.

*** Christmas Thieves – Part 2 ****Update*Having spent a lot of time and money decorating The Caird yesterday to…

Posted by The Caird on Thursday, 25 November 2021

“I guess it is in the Christmas spirit that they did the right thing and returned him.

“They also left a box of chocolates as an apology. So it was a bit of a bad story turned into a good news story in the end.”

Gerry had speculated it was a drunken prank, perhaps by local students, with the CCTV showing the trio to be around 20 years old.

“There’s no damage to any of the stuff. The stuff from the nutcracker, it’s been returned and it’s fine too,” he added.

‘Santa is back safe and well in time for Christmas’

“He was at the front door too with Santa but that’s back too, thankfully.

“We had the police involved but we’ve been in touch to let them know that Santa is back.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal and for The Courier and Tele for helping us. Santa’s back, safe and well, you’ll be glad to hear, just in time for Christmas.”

The Caird stolen Santa
Dundee business owner Jimmy Marr.

Police previously confirmed officers were looking into the theft and that inquiries were ongoing, but it is understood the matter is no longer being investigated.

