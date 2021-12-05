£650k Dundee city centre roadworks to end after months of delay

An error occurred. Please try again.

Roadworks on a historic Dundee city centre street costing about £650,000 are finally set to come to an end after months of delays.

The project at Euclid Crescent, which started in March and was scheduled for completion in August, has overrun due to labour shortages and difficulties obtaining materials.

The 200-year-old cobbled road, which runs from Albert Square past Dundee High School, has been upgraded with specialist granite setts and flagstones.

Dundee City Council says delays to the completion of the project, which aimed to retain a period look with “high quality materials”, did not add extra costs.

‘Very large cost’ of roadworks

Councillor Kevin Keenan says that if a similar setback occurred on a busier street, it could have been “horrendous”.

But the Labour group leader says avoiding an even greater bill is some consolation.

He said: “Imagine a roadworks project overran by that much on a very busy stretch, it would be horrendous.

“The amount of extra pollution and congestion that occurs when traffic is diverted during these projects can be really bad.

“It’s a very large cost in this case but these things sometimes do have a high price. There’s no getting away from that.

“So long as the overrun has not cost much more than was originally estimated then it is what it is.”

One worker who uses the nearby bus stops said: “It has been inconvenient with the road completely closed at times, as it’s a handy shortcut up past the university.

“It feels like it been going on for years.

“The new stones do look nice but I am shocked to hear that cost, it seems a lot of money to be spending on a street that doesn’t have a lot of traffic on it.”

Labour and materials shortage

Euclid Crescent was once one of Dundee’s busiest thoroughfares and saw heavy use in the 1800s and the first half of the 20th century.

It reopened at the end of November, however, workers have remained at the site into December to finish off the full upgrade.

Funding from council and government

Dundee City Council says the tender costs for the project was £665k with the current costs estimated at £646k.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “As well as the on-going restrictions placed on the way contractors were able to work, the additional programme duration was accounted for by labour shortages, issues obtaining necessary materials due to shortages, ducting to futureproof the street, which was added after the project start date and interaction with cellars in three separate buildings including DC Thomson’s headquarters.”

It was funded through Dundee City Council’s road maintenance partnership budget for financial year 2020/21 and 2021/22.

There was also external funding from Scottish Government’s Historic Town Centre Fund.