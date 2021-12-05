You better watch out! 40 of the best pictures from Dundee’s Santa dash By Gemma Bibby December 5 2021, 1.36pm Updated: December 5 2021, 4.23pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hundreds of Santas took part in Leisure & Culture Dundee’s Santa Dash with all profits going to Maggie’s – Everyone’s home of cancer care. The event kicked off in the City Square which saw the Santas complete either a 2 or 4km lap around the city centre. Famous city landmarks such as DC Thomson HQ at Meadowside and The McManus Gallery were passed by the sprinting Santas before finishing the race back at City Square. The event was sponsored by Nissen Christmas Trees, one of the UK’s largest independent Christmas tree growers. Elves prepare some balloons for the runners. Two-year-old Saoirse Reilly from Broughty Ferry. Garry Smith from Fife. Ross Inglis from Dundee, has a chat with the workmen. 9 year old Max Summers waiting for the race to start. Billy Beattie & Ian Mulreany jump for joy outside the Caird Hall. Warming up with a hot drink. Even the Grinch has turned up. The run raises funds for Maggies. The Santas begin to gather. Santa’s helpers raise money for Maggies. A wave from some of the participants. A young Santa grips a balloon. Ross Inglis from Dundee is ready to run. Jim Kerr with Desperate Dan. Santa Dash helpers. Margaret and Ali Davidson from Broughty Ferry. Santas pose for photos. Tricia Hestnes from Dundee. 6 year old Rory Beattie from Broughty Ferry dressed as the Grinch. One year old Libby Peck from Arbroath. Sonny Carson celebrates his 9th birthday. Having a laugh before the run. The Jamieson family from Broughty Ferry. Santas warm up before the run. And they’re off! Cheerful Santa on her way! Cheers and waves as the Santas begin. Hold on to your Santa hat! Hitching a lift! Santas run through the city. Sonny Carson celebrates his 9th birthday with dad Mike. Streets full of red! Passing the DC Thomson building. Even the smallest ones get to join in the fun. The competition’s high between these Santas. 9-year-old Sophie Norman from Blairgowrie with her medal. Vicki & Rose (11) Olvsanya from Newport. 6-year-old Aoife Clarke from Arbirlot with her medal. Mel McKenzie with daughters Che-Che and Poppy from Dundee. More from The Courier Where’s Santa? Hundreds of Santas turn out for Perth Santa Dash In pictures: Santa arrives with a pipe band to light up Dundee’s West End for Christmas IN PICTURES: Santa arrives in a campervan to start Kirkcaldy’s countdown to Christmas 13 best pictures from opening day at Dundee Winterfest