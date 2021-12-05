You better watch out! 40 of the best pictures from Dundee’s Santa dash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of Santas took part in Leisure & Culture Dundee’s Santa Dash with all profits going to Maggie’s – Everyone’s home of cancer care.

The event kicked off in the City Square which saw the Santas complete either a 2 or 4km lap around the city centre.

Famous city landmarks such as DC Thomson HQ at Meadowside and The McManus Gallery were passed by the sprinting Santas before finishing the race back at City Square.

The event was sponsored by Nissen Christmas Trees, one of the UK’s largest independent Christmas tree growers.