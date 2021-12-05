Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
You better watch out! 40 of the best pictures from Dundee’s Santa dash

By Gemma Bibby
December 5 2021, 1.36pm Updated: December 5 2021, 4.23pm
Post Thumbnail

Hundreds of Santas took part in Leisure & Culture Dundee’s Santa Dash with all profits going to Maggie’s – Everyone’s home of cancer care.

The event kicked off in the City Square which saw the Santas complete either a 2 or 4km lap around the city centre.

Famous city landmarks such as DC Thomson HQ at Meadowside and The McManus Gallery were passed by the sprinting Santas before finishing the race back at City Square.

The event was sponsored by Nissen Christmas Trees, one of the UK’s largest independent Christmas tree growers.

Elves prepare some balloons for the runners.
Two-year-old Saoirse Reilly from Broughty Ferry.
Garry Smith from Fife.
Ross Inglis from Dundee, has a chat with the workmen.
9 year old Max Summers waiting for the race to start.
Billy Beattie & Ian Mulreany jump for joy outside the Caird Hall.
Warming up with a hot drink.
Even the Grinch has turned up.
The run raises funds for Maggies.
The Santas begin to gather.
Santa’s helpers raise money for Maggies.
A wave from some of the participants.
A young Santa grips a balloon.
Ross Inglis from Dundee is ready to run.
Jim Kerr with Desperate Dan.
Santa Dash helpers.
Margaret and Ali Davidson from Broughty Ferry.
Santas pose for photos.
Tricia Hestnes from Dundee.
6 year old Rory Beattie from Broughty Ferry dressed as the Grinch. 
One year old Libby Peck from Arbroath.
Sonny Carson celebrates his 9th birthday.
Having a laugh before the run.
The Jamieson family from Broughty Ferry.
Santas warm up before the run.
And they’re off!
Cheerful Santa on her way!
Cheers and waves as the Santas begin.
Hold on to your Santa hat!
Hitching a lift!
Santas run through the city.
Sonny Carson celebrates his 9th birthday with dad Mike.
Streets full of red!
Passing the DC Thomson building.
Even the smallest ones get to join in the fun.
The competition’s high between these Santas.
9-year-old Sophie Norman from Blairgowrie with her medal.
Vicki & Rose (11) Olvsanya from Newport.
6-year-old Aoife Clarke from Arbirlot with her medal.
Mel McKenzie with daughters Che-Che and Poppy from Dundee.

