IN PICTURES: Dundee University Carols by Candlelight at city cathedral By Graham Brown December 13 2021, 10.33am Dundee University Carols by Candlelight made a welcome return to St Paul's Cathedral in Dundee. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. St Paul's Cathedral in Dundee rung to the sound of Christmas carols in the return of a festive favourite. The stunning High Street cathedral was the setting for Dundee University's Carols by Candlelight service. After being held online last year due to the pandemic, people were able to enjoy the spectacle in the High Street cathedral in person. The Rt. Rev Andrew Swift, Bishop of Brechin leads the service. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. But it was also streamed live for those unable to attend the event. The service is a traditional highlight of the university year. University director of music Graeme Stevenson conducted the student choirs. The university choir during the service. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. The service was led by the Bishop of Brechin, the Rt. Rev Andrew Swift. And university figures read seven lessons during Sunday evening's event. It raised money for Home Start Dundee and Dundee Salvation Army. More images from Carols by Candlelight University director of music Graeme Stevenson leads the choir. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. The service is a traditional highlight of the university year. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. The university choir in good voice. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. The service made a welcome return following the pandemic. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. Professor Iain Gillespie reads the fourth lesson. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. The Rt. Rev Andrew Swift, Bishop of Brechin during the service. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media The cathedral audience enjoy the choir. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.