IN PICTURES: Dundee University Carols by Candlelight at city cathedral

St Paul’s Cathedral in Dundee rung to the sound of Christmas carols in the return of a festive favourite.

The stunning High Street cathedral was the setting for Dundee University’s Carols by Candlelight service.

After being held online last year due to the pandemic, people were able to enjoy the spectacle in the High Street cathedral in person.

But it was also streamed live for those unable to attend the event.

The service is a traditional highlight of the university year.

University director of music Graeme Stevenson conducted the student choirs.

The service was led by the Bishop of Brechin, the Rt. Rev Andrew Swift.

And university figures read seven lessons during Sunday evening’s event.

It raised money for Home Start Dundee and Dundee Salvation Army.

