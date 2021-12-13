Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

IN PICTURES: Dundee University Carols by Candlelight at city cathedral

By Graham Brown
December 13 2021, 10.33am
Dundee University Carols by Candlelight made a welcome return to St Paul's Cathedral in Dundee. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Dundee University Carols by Candlelight made a welcome return to St Paul's Cathedral in Dundee. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

St Paul’s Cathedral in Dundee rung to the sound of Christmas carols in the return of a festive favourite.

The stunning High Street cathedral was the setting for Dundee University’s Carols by Candlelight service.

After being held online last year due to the pandemic, people were able to enjoy the spectacle in the High Street cathedral in person.

Dundee University carols
The Rt. Rev Andrew Swift, Bishop of Brechin leads the service. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

But it was also streamed live for those unable to attend the event.

The service is a traditional highlight of the university year.

University director of music Graeme Stevenson conducted the student choirs.

Dundee University carols
The university choir during the service. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

The service was led by the Bishop of Brechin, the Rt. Rev Andrew Swift.

And university figures read seven lessons during Sunday evening’s event.

It raised money for Home Start Dundee and Dundee Salvation Army.

More images from Carols by Candlelight

Dundee University choir
University director of music Graeme Stevenson leads the choir. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Dundee University carols
The service is a traditional highlight of the university year. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Dundee University carols
The university choir in good voice. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Dundee University carols
The service made a welcome return following the pandemic. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Dundee University carols
Professor Iain Gillespie reads the fourth lesson. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Dundee University carols
The Rt. Rev Andrew Swift, Bishop of Brechin during the service. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Carols by Candlelight
Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Dundee university carols
The cathedral audience enjoy the choir. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

 

