Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Tayside resort and wedding venue Piperdam sold to mystery buyer

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 22 2021, 4.26pm Updated: December 22 2021, 4.27pm
Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort has been sold.
Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort has been sold.

Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort on the outskirts of Dundee has been sold, it has been confirmed.

David Copley, chief executive of current owners Coppergreen Developments,  confirmed the news on Wednesday the 650 acre estate will change hands.

He said he was not able to give any further details at this stage and the new owner has not yet been named publicly.

David Copley

Coppergreen Developments has owned the golf and leisure facility near Fowlis — around four miles from Dundee — since 2016.

It brands itself as an award-winning leisure resort aiming to create the “ultimate Scottish experience” in the “idyllic” Angus countryside.

Featuring lodges sleeping two to 12 people, is also includes the Room With a View Restaurant overlooking Piperdam Loch.

It is a popular venue for weddings and other celebrations and includes two golf courses as well as a multi-functional activity barn, which is also capable hosting events for up to 700 people.

Losses

In August the company revealed the resort had made a £270,000 monthly loss during lockdown.

Its accounts in the summer showed sales fell by more than £3m in 2020, but bosses  insisted the resort was still performing well.

Piperdam is set in the Angus countryside on a large estate.

The group’s turnover fell from £14.9m in 2019 to £11.6m to the year ending 31 December 2020.

In her strategic report published alongside the accounts, Coppergreen director Donna Copley said it had been a challenging time for the group.

She said the enforced closures had allowed Coppergreen to “improve the foundation of the company’s operations” and “futureproof the business.”

Performance

Ms Copley said the figures did not accurately represent how well Piperdam had performed while it was able to open.

“On Monday March 23, the park closed due to the national lockdown and did not reopen until early July,” she said.

“On reopening, bookings were incredibly strong. They out-performed 2019 results and over-achieved budget.”

The resort attracts customers from across the UK and further afield.

Ms Copley said the tightening of Covid restrictions in October 2020 “further hindered” the resort.

She added that since reopening in April this year, the 650-acre site has been regularly busy.

Steak barn project

In addition to Piperdam, Coppergreen operates Kenwick Park Estate, Woodland Lakes Lodges in Thirsk and Clumber Park Lodges in Nottinghamshire.

In September a farm shop and steak barn project at Piperdam was by Angus councillors who  reversed a previous ruling blocking the bid.

Angus planners initially rejected the scheme last year after officials criticised the project’s design.

Piperdam’s owners were among those who objected to the scheme.

‘We’re not talking about a Gyle shopping centre here’: Piperdam farm shop and steak barn wins planning appeal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier