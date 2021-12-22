Tayside resort and wedding venue Piperdam sold to mystery buyer

An error occurred. Please try again.

Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort on the outskirts of Dundee has been sold, it has been confirmed.

David Copley, chief executive of current owners Coppergreen Developments, confirmed the news on Wednesday the 650 acre estate will change hands.

He said he was not able to give any further details at this stage and the new owner has not yet been named publicly.

Coppergreen Developments has owned the golf and leisure facility near Fowlis — around four miles from Dundee — since 2016.

It brands itself as an award-winning leisure resort aiming to create the “ultimate Scottish experience” in the “idyllic” Angus countryside.

Featuring lodges sleeping two to 12 people, is also includes the Room With a View Restaurant overlooking Piperdam Loch.

It is a popular venue for weddings and other celebrations and includes two golf courses as well as a multi-functional activity barn, which is also capable hosting events for up to 700 people.

Losses

In August the company revealed the resort had made a £270,000 monthly loss during lockdown.

Its accounts in the summer showed sales fell by more than £3m in 2020, but bosses insisted the resort was still performing well.

The group’s turnover fell from £14.9m in 2019 to £11.6m to the year ending 31 December 2020.

In her strategic report published alongside the accounts, Coppergreen director Donna Copley said it had been a challenging time for the group.

She said the enforced closures had allowed Coppergreen to “improve the foundation of the company’s operations” and “futureproof the business.”

Performance

Ms Copley said the figures did not accurately represent how well Piperdam had performed while it was able to open.

“On Monday March 23, the park closed due to the national lockdown and did not reopen until early July,” she said.

“On reopening, bookings were incredibly strong. They out-performed 2019 results and over-achieved budget.”

Ms Copley said the tightening of Covid restrictions in October 2020 “further hindered” the resort.

She added that since reopening in April this year, the 650-acre site has been regularly busy.

Steak barn project

In addition to Piperdam, Coppergreen operates Kenwick Park Estate, Woodland Lakes Lodges in Thirsk and Clumber Park Lodges in Nottinghamshire.

In September a farm shop and steak barn project at Piperdam was by Angus councillors who reversed a previous ruling blocking the bid.

Angus planners initially rejected the scheme last year after officials criticised the project’s design.

Piperdam’s owners were among those who objected to the scheme.