Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath Art Society brightens winter with first exhibition since pandemic

By Graham Brown
December 22 2021, 4.30pm
Meg Manson and Marianne Nicoll of Arbroath art society at the library exhibition. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Arbroath Art Society has made a bright return to exhibition form.

For the first time since the pandemic broke, members have been able to stage a display of their work in the town library.

And they hope locals will take the time to drop in and savour the fruits of their pandemic labours.

The long-running group has a membership of around 50 local artists from around Angus.

Arbroath art society
Marianne Nicoll with one of her paintings in the winter exhibition. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Regular meetings

Society member Meg Manson said: “Until Covid we would usually have around 20 or 30 artists at our monthly meetings.”

Their regular programme includes talks and demonstrations by visiting artists.

It meets in the Old and Abbey Church hall.

Arbroath Art Society
Meg Manson with a selection of her paintings. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Meg added: “We also try to organise day-long workshops two or three times a year.”

But since coronavirus struck, the artists have not been able to meet.

“We had an online exhibition last year so at least people were able to view our work,” Meg said.

Arbroath art soeicty
The exhibition runs until February. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“We’re so pleased to be able to put an exhibition on locally again.

“There are around 40 paintings, in a variety of media.”

The exhibition runs until early February.

