Transit vans and silver Audi linked to high-value Tayside break-ins by ‘masked men’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Transit vans and an Audi are being linked to a spate of high-value thefts by masked men around Tayside as police investigate additional break-ins.

Police launched a major probe into four housebreakings earlier this month; however, officials say a further five are also being linked.

Homes in Dundee, Perth, Forfar, Bankfoot, Carnoustie and Arbroath were illegally entered between Saturday December 4 and Monday December 13.

A number of masked men broke into the properties and stole a significant quantity of high-value items worth tens of thousands of pounds, including jewellery and cash.

Five-figure Tayside thefts

Police have asked locals to come forward if they saw Transit vans or a silver Audi A3 “touring about the area without purpose”.

Some Dundee residents have reported feeling “too scared to leave the house” due to the increase in housebreakings.

Detective Inspector Simon Murray said: “I’d like to reassure our communities that these break-ins are being thoroughly investigated and we continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

“Local officers have been carrying out dedicated patrols throughout the affected areas.

“If you believe you have any information or witnessed anything suspicious – for example, vehicles, possibly Transit vans or a silver Audi A3, touring about the area without purpose – then please speak to police.

‘Any detail could help’

“Any detail, no matter how small, could help with our investigation,” he added.

“Likewise, if you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that shows anything suspicious, that could also assist with our inquiries.”

A dedicated inquiry team was set up to investigate the thefts earlier this month. Tayside police are also liaising with colleagues who deal with similar housebreakings nationally.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.