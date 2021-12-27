Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Transit vans and silver Audi linked to high-value Tayside break-ins by ‘masked men’

By Katy Scott
December 27 2021, 2.52pm Updated: December 27 2021, 3.43pm
One of the targeted homes was on Clayhills Drive.
One of the targeted homes was on Clayhills Drive.

Transit vans and an Audi are being linked to a spate of high-value thefts by masked men around Tayside as police investigate additional break-ins.

Police launched a major probe into four housebreakings earlier this month; however, officials say a further five are also being linked.

Homes in Dundee, Perth, Forfar, Bankfoot, Carnoustie and Arbroath were illegally entered between Saturday December 4 and Monday December 13.

A number of masked men broke into the properties and stole a significant quantity of high-value items worth tens of thousands of pounds, including jewellery and cash.

Five-figure Tayside thefts

Police have asked locals to come forward if they saw Transit vans or a silver Audi A3 “touring about the area without purpose”.

Some Dundee residents have reported feeling “too scared to leave the house” due to the increase in housebreakings.

Detective Inspector Simon Murray said: “I’d like to reassure our communities that these break-ins are being thoroughly investigated and we continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

“Local officers have been carrying out dedicated patrols throughout the affected areas.

“If you believe you have any information or witnessed anything suspicious – for example, vehicles, possibly Transit vans or a silver Audi A3, touring about the area without purpose – then please speak to police.

‘Any detail could help’

“Any detail, no matter how small, could help with our investigation,” he added.

“Likewise, if you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that shows anything suspicious, that could also assist with our inquiries.”

A dedicated inquiry team was set up to investigate the thefts earlier this month. Tayside police are also liaising with colleagues who deal with similar housebreakings nationally.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

