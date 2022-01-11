Dundee nursery trashed by vandals during £1m renovation

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bosses at a childcare charity behind a £1 million renovation of Fintry Nursery have hit out at vandals who targeted their building.

The empty property, which is in the midst of a major renovation at the hands of Flexible Childcare Services Scotland (FCSS), was targeted by vandals over the weekend.

A door at the facility’s outdoor pod was destroyed by the vandals, with shattered glass left at the scene.

Developers planned to use the pod to create an out-of-school club for pupils, but this been delayed until the damage is repaired.

‘A very small-minded person’

Todd Henshaw, a spokesman for FCSS, said: “It’s really sad.

“It’s actually really disheartening for us because we’re focused on proving for the community.

“On top of the out-of-school club, we’re developing the Fintry Nursery’s out buildings and gardens to create a range of community initiatives including a two-storey space which will house a community workshop, ancillary and office spaces as well as creating a community courtyard garden.

“We know that the residents of Fintry need this.

“This is just a very small-minded person.”

The Fintry Nursery building has been under renovation since it was handed over to FCSS by Dundee City Council in 2020.

Since then, the charity has made efforts to convert the dilapidated property into a state-of-the-art nursery.

Charity ‘not deterred’

Despite the attack, the charity plan to continue their development and provide a space for children and families in one of Dundee’s most deprived areas.

Todd added: “We’re absolutely not deterred by this, definitely not.

“It’s a setback and it’s disheartening, but we will continue.”

The incident has been reported to police, who are now investigating.

A spokesperson said: “Officers received report of vandalism at a premises on Fintry Road in Dundee which occurred between Friday January 7 and Monday January 10.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”