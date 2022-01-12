Children’s panel wants volunteers in Tayside and Fife – here’s how to get involved

An error occurred. Please try again.

A campaign has been launched to recruit new volunteers for the children’s panel across Tayside and Fife.

Children’s Hearings Scotland wants to fill about 90 positions in the region as part of a drive to find 700 new trainee panel members nationwide.

The children’s hearing system is Scotland’s care and justice process for children and young people with thousands of hearings taking place every year.

If selected, new members will work alongside more than 2,000 other volunteers.

What is required of panel members?

Children’s Hearings Scotland has issued the following advice for anyone who is keen to join:

The role is to listen and make legal decisions with and for infants, children and young people

Volunteers are there to ensure that the young person is at the heart of every decision made

Children’s hearings usually take place on weekdays during daytime hours

Panel members are normally asked to attend either a morning or an afternoon session, once or twice a month

Almost anyone can be a panel member, as long as they are 18 or over, live and/or work in the local authority area in which they wish to volunteer, and are able to attend and complete the pre-service training

Panel members are appointed for an initial three-year period with the possibility of extending

Who is the service looking to recruit?

Elliot Jackson, convener and chief executive, says the service is looking for people with certain characteristics.

He said: “We are a forward-looking, inclusive organisation – one that puts the views of the children and young people we exist to serve at the heart of everything we do, including recruitment.

“This campaign is centred on what young people, who have experience of children’s hearings, are telling us they want to see in their panel members – qualities like being caring, compassionate, empathetic and a good listener.”

The children’s panel are in a position to make key decisions that are always in the best interests of the children”

Colin Thomson, a panel member in the Tayside area, says volunteers are trained to “always put the best interests of the child first and foremost”.

He said: “Being independent volunteers allows us to objectively make decisions for the child without being influenced by other support people or relevant persons in that child’s life.

“With a constant focus on getting it right for every child, the children’s panel are in a position to make key decisions that are always in the best interests of the children and young people and hopefully their families too.”

Where to apply

Applications for new panel members opened on Wednesday (January 12) and close at midnight on February 9.

Anyone interested can apply via the CHS website.