‘Multiple explosions’ heard during caravan fire near Dundee retail park

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents have described the scary moment a caravan caught fire near a Dundee retail park.

Multiple explosions could be heard after the “dumped” caravan went up in flames near The Stack Retail Park in Lochee on Wednesday night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed two appliances from the Macalpine Fire Station tackled the blaze just off Harefield Road.

Neighbours said flames were shooting into the air just before 10pm, as winds carried debris towards St John’s High School.

Local resident, Lesley Carrol, said the derelict caravan had been sitting on the site for over three months before the fire.

‘Multiple explosions’

She added: “I hadn’t long come home when the blaze started and I believe a few of us (residents) phoned the fire service.

“There was multiple explosions that came from the caravan as the fire took hold – I think there was maybe paint pots inside it.

“The flames were quite high, you could see them scaling over the trees which sit just off the retail park.

“Debris from the fire was getting carried in the wind heading back towards the school, it was quite scary.

“My vehicle was parked quite nearby alongside my husband’s motorbike. We were going to move them but there was too much debris coming off the fire.

“The fire service were here really quickly though and Harefield Road heading towards the Coupar Angus road was closed for a bit.”

Dumping ground

The 48-year-old said the area, which also includes three disused shopping units, had become a bit of a dumping ground.

She said: “Since we’ve been here which is around 10 years, those shops have always been closed.

“The caravan has been sitting there for months and there had been a car dumped in that area last year as well.

“There was a some maintenance work done on the shops not long before the coronavirus outbreak but nothing since.”

James Air, who attends The Gym within the retail park said he had seen folk stripping the caravan for parts in recent times.

He added: “This was a disaster waiting to happen with that caravan sitting there like that.

“It has been sitting here for a good few months and I saw people stripping bits off it for parts.

“This whole section has become a bit of an eyesore with those disused shops as well.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A spokeswoman for SFRS added: “We received the first call at 9.57pm regarding a derelict caravan ablaze.

“Two appliances from Macalpine Road Fire Station attended the scene and used one hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“Crews stood down from the scene at 10.19pm.”

Police confirmed they were made aware of the incident but say no further involvement is required.