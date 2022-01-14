Arbroath widow Norma, 72, moved to tears as late husband’s lost wedding ring found in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Arbroath widow says she was moved to tears after her husband’s lost wedding ring was found in Dundee – sticking to the wheel of a pram.

Norma Easley, 72, issued a desperate plea earlier this week for help in finding the missing piece of jewellery.

John, 73, died suddenly at Ninewells Hospital last week after nearly 55 years married to Norma.

Following his death, nurses gave his wedding ring to Norma and she began wearing it on a chain round her neck.

Ring found after appeal

She was staying with her daughter in Douglas when the chain fell off and the ring was lost.

But she later got a phonecall from a woman to say she thought she might have found the ring.

Norma told The Courier: “When the woman sent a picture I knew straight away that it was John’s ring.

“I couldn’t believe it – I was moved to tears. It is just wonderful to have the ring back.”

I am completely overjoyed to have the ring back… I seriously thought I would never see it again.”

Norma says the ring had been stuck to the wheel of the woman’s pram while walking near Asda at Milton of Craigie.

She got in touch after seeing the appeal over the wedding band.

Norma said: “I am completely overjoyed to have the ring back. I seriously thought I would never see it again.

“I am so grateful to everyone who got in touch and for everyone who has been looking out for it.

‘Overwhelming’ time for widow

“It’s been quite overwhelming but the main thing is I have it back. I’m going to make sure I never lost it again.”

Norma now plans to buy a more secure chain before wearing the ring in future.

She added: “There are an awful lot of good people out there and it’s been amazing that so many people have tried to help.”

John worked as a DC Thomson delivery driver for several years and died last week from complications after taking unwell.