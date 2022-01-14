Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath widow Norma, 72, moved to tears as late husband’s lost wedding ring found in Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 14 2022, 12.40pm Updated: January 14 2022, 2.20pm
Norma Easley is overjoyed to have her late husband John's wedding ring back
An Arbroath widow says she was moved to tears after her husband’s lost wedding ring was found in Dundee – sticking to the wheel of a pram.

Norma Easley, 72, issued a desperate plea earlier this week for help in finding the missing piece of jewellery.

John, 73, died suddenly at Ninewells Hospital last week after nearly 55 years married to Norma.

Following his death, nurses gave his wedding ring to Norma and she began wearing it on a chain round her neck.

Ring found after appeal

She was staying with her daughter in Douglas when the chain fell off and the ring was lost.

But she later got a phonecall from a woman to say she thought she might have found the ring.

Norma told The Courier: “When the woman sent a picture I knew straight away that it was John’s ring.

“I couldn’t believe it – I was moved to tears. It is just wonderful to have the ring back.”

I am completely overjoyed to have the ring back… I seriously thought I would never see it again.”

Norma says the ring had been stuck to the wheel of the woman’s pram while walking near Asda at Milton of Craigie.

She got in touch after seeing the appeal over the wedding band.

Norma said: “I am completely overjoyed to have the ring back. I seriously thought I would never see it again.

“I am so grateful to everyone who got in touch and for everyone who has been looking out for it.

‘Overwhelming’ time for widow

“It’s been quite overwhelming but the main thing is I have it back. I’m going to make sure I never lost it again.”

Norma now plans to buy a more secure chain before wearing the ring in future.

She added: “There are an awful lot of good people out there and it’s been amazing that so many people have tried to help.”

John worked as a DC Thomson delivery driver for several years and died last week from complications after taking unwell.

Dundee Asda worker praised after going to aid of stricken teenager

