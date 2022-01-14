Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

No 10 ‘drinking culture’: What are the laws and rules on boozing at work?

By Matteo Bell
January 14 2022, 1.48pm
A person drinking at their work desk. Image: Shutterstock.
A person drinking at their work desk. Image: Shutterstock.

The prime minister is facing criticism for a so-called “drinking culture” at No 10 as reports of parties being held in breach of Covid-19 restrictions continue to emerge.

The latest claims suggest that staff at Downing Street held get-togethers on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year.

No 10 has now apologised – calling the events “deeply regrettable”.

Boris Johnson on his way to PMQs, where he faced repeated calls to resign, on Wednesday.

Earlier this week Boris Johnson admitted attending a gathering in the garden at his home in May 2020 but claimed he believed it was a work event, despite dozens of people being invited to bring their own booze and to make the most of the nice weather.

The Times now claims that the woman tasked with investigating claims of Downing Street parties will criticise the No 10 “drinking culture” when her report is released.

It has raised questions over whether it is acceptable to drink at work – and what the rules are.

Is it legal for me to drink while I’m at work?

It depends on what your job is.

For most, there is no specific law stating that a person cannot consume alcohol in the course of their employment.

But some professions require individuals to refrain from being under the influence of booze, for example, where they are operating machinery or in charge of a vehicle, as covered by the Transport and Works Act 1992.

Potential punishments for anyone caught breaching that legislation include a fine or imprisonment.

Drinking on the job could land some workers with a fine.

Others who have to drive for work, such as delivery drivers, bus drivers and taxi drivers, are subject to the same limits as all other road users.

The current limit in Scotland is 22mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Exceeding this limit will land a driver an automatic year-long ban from the roads, with a fine of up to £5,000 and jail also possible.

Can my boss sack me for drinking during work time?

You can be fired for drinking at work if it violates the policies set out by your employer.

Many firms in the UK class drinking during work time as gross misconduct – and will see it as grounds for immediate termination.

This is partly due to the fact that employers have a duty of care over their employees, and are legally required to keep them safe while they are at work.

Many employers class drinking on-shift as gross misconduct.

The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 also outlines some standards of safety employers need to adhere to.

Due to these restrictions, many companies see an outright ban on workplace drinking as the easiest way to keep employees safe.

For example, NHS Tayside classes working under the influence of alcohol as misconduct, with potential penalties including dismissal.

Many private companies – such as banking firm Lloyd’s and insurance company Hiscox – have also issued blanket bans on workplace alcohol consumption.

Can I get sacked for drinking outside of work time?

Legal experts say that companies can step in if drinking in private starts having an impact on work life.

There can also be grounds for firms to get involved if certain behaviours are exhibited at work events where alcohol is present, such as Christmas parties, pay-day drinks and leaving dos.

There can be occasions where drinking in private affects work.

According to the Daily Record, Priya Cunningham, an employment lawyer at Watermans Solicitors, said: “The employer needs to bear in mind reputational damage to their business when considering an employee’s conduct on a night out.

“Bosses are also vicariously liable for their employees’ actions.

“If an employee assaults someone on a night out, leaving them with a life changing injury – such as brain damage – the employer may also be liable for their actions.”

Is help available when alcohol use affects work?

The Health and Safety Executive says alcohol and drug dependence are recognised medical problems and employees in this position have “the same rights to confidentiality and support as they would if they had any other medical or psychological condition”.

It suggests encouraging a worker to get help, such as from a GP or specialist agency, or referring them to occupational health.

If you dismiss someone because of drug or alcohol misuse without trying to help them, an employment tribunal may find that you’ve dismissed them unfairly

It adds: “Consider allowing someone time off to get expert help. Often the cost of recruiting and training a new employee may be more than the cost of time off.

“Think about whether drug and alcohol misuse in your workplace is treated as a disciplinary matter or a health concern.

“If you dismiss someone because of drug or alcohol misuse without trying to help them, an employment tribunal may find that you’ve dismissed them unfairly.

“But, if their normal work is safety-critical you may need to temporarily move them to another job.”

MORAG LINDSAY: Boris Johnson’s government is the Covid tragedy we all shared

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier